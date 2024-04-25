April 25, 2024

Spot Plays April 26

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Colloquy, 7-2
(7th) Locke and Key, 3-1
Belterra (4th) Command Central, 7-2
(6th) Next Flight, 4-1
Charles Town (1st) Living Water, 5-1
(6th) Summertime Rose, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Grand Slam Kid, 7-2
(2nd) Sunrise Mischief, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Purecrazigroove, 6-1
(7th) Singing Sandra, 5-1
Keeneland (3rd) Mrs. Astor, 7-2
(5th) Uncle Truly, 4-1
Laurel Park (5th) Cloud Music, 8-1
(8th) Pistol Liz Ablazen, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (4th) Thorny, 6-1
(7th) Incursion, 7-2
Santa Anita (1st) Moment’s Pleasure, 8-1
(4th) Grazed, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Geaux Yoshka, 5-1
(5th) Why Not Me, 7-2

