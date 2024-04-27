Spot Plays April 28

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Mudville Nine, 3-1
|(6th) Living Magic, 5-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Rev Ree, 3-1
|(3rd) Roses R Blue, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Belly of Jelly, 7-2
|(5th) Sleepwalker, 6-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Blessed Anna, 3-1
|(6th) Camp Daddy, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) True Sunshine, 7-2
|(4th) My Sanctuary, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Little Doyle, 7-2
|(5th) Big Bang Blue, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(4th) Colonel Barton, 4-1
|(6th) Landlord, 4-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) R Swirvin Girvin, 8-1
|(7th) Curlin’s Kaos, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(6th) Acqualina, 9-2
|(7th) She’s a Joy, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Harper City, 6-1
|(4th) Tomcat Black, 4-1
