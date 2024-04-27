April 28, 2024

Spot Plays April 28

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Mudville Nine, 3-1
(6th) Living Magic, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Rev Ree, 3-1
(3rd) Roses R Blue, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Belly of Jelly, 7-2
(5th) Sleepwalker, 6-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Blessed Anna, 3-1
(6th) Camp Daddy, 4-1
Laurel Park (3rd) True Sunshine, 7-2
(4th) My Sanctuary, 5-1
Mountaineer (1st) Little Doyle, 7-2
(5th) Big Bang Blue, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (4th) Colonel Barton, 4-1
(6th) Landlord, 4-1
Santa Anita (2nd) R Swirvin Girvin, 8-1
(7th) Curlin’s Kaos, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (6th) Acqualina, 9-2
(7th) She’s a Joy, 3-1
Woodbine (2nd) Harper City, 6-1
(4th) Tomcat Black, 4-1

*


