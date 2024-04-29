April 29, 2024

Spot Plays April 30

April 29, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Churchill Downs   (6th) Ella Frances, 6-1
    (7th) Miss Tappy Tone, 7-2
Finger Lakes   (1st) Indyan Penny, 10-1
    (5th) Mel’s Angel, 6-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (1st) Hoosier Daddy Now, 7-2
    (5th) Creek Valley, 7-2
Mountaineer   (5th) Captain Anne, 8-1
    (9th) Xhileratingpurpose, 7-2
Parx Racing   (1st) Sensible Jim, 7-2
    (7th) New Spell, 9-2
Thistledown   (5th) Hitch City, 3-1
    (6th) Nasty Habit, 3-1
Turf Paradise   (2nd) Hit the Seam, 5-1
    (8th) Golden Ale, 6-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs