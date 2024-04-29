Spot Plays April 30

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Churchill Downs
|(6th) Ella Frances, 6-1
|(7th) Miss Tappy Tone, 7-2
|Finger Lakes
|(1st) Indyan Penny, 10-1
|(5th) Mel’s Angel, 6-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) Hoosier Daddy Now, 7-2
|(5th) Creek Valley, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(5th) Captain Anne, 8-1
|(9th) Xhileratingpurpose, 7-2
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Sensible Jim, 7-2
|(7th) New Spell, 9-2
|Thistledown
|(5th) Hitch City, 3-1
|(6th) Nasty Habit, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) Hit the Seam, 5-1
|(8th) Golden Ale, 6-1
