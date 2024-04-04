April 4, 2024

Spot Plays April 5

April 4, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Aztec, 6-1
(5th) Arrebato, 9-2
Charles Town (2nd) Bradley De Right, 4-1
(6th) Shoot the Breeze, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Anisette, 4-1
(5th) Riviera Sunrise, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Annointed, 7-2
(5th) Backwoods Boogie, 7-2
Keeneland (1st) Bette Davis, 6-1
(4th) Bells Beach, 7-2
Laurel Park (4th) Speargun, 7-2
(6th) Mucho Tigger, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (5th) Life On the Nile, 5-1
(7th) Man On the Moon, 4-1
Santa Anita (1st) Den of Iniquity, 7-2
(3rd) Dr. Soulfire, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Our Fantasy, 7-2
(7th) Althena, 8-1

