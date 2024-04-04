Spot Plays April 5

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Aztec, 6-1
|(5th) Arrebato, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Bradley De Right, 4-1
|(6th) Shoot the Breeze, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Anisette, 4-1
|(5th) Riviera Sunrise, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Annointed, 7-2
|(5th) Backwoods Boogie, 7-2
|Keeneland
|(1st) Bette Davis, 6-1
|(4th) Bells Beach, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(4th) Speargun, 7-2
|(6th) Mucho Tigger, 9-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(5th) Life On the Nile, 5-1
|(7th) Man On the Moon, 4-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Den of Iniquity, 7-2
|(3rd) Dr. Soulfire, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Our Fantasy, 7-2
|(7th) Althena, 8-1
