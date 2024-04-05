April 5, 2024

Spot Plays April 6

April 5, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) Al’s Ruby, 7-2
(7th) Bendoog, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) Estrella Fugaz, 9-2
(3rd) Joe’s Dream, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Tamara Mine, 3-1
(5th) Artemus Gordon, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Brown Eyed Beauty, 9-2
(2nd) Silent Melody, 9-2
Hawthorne (1st) Crankshaft, 8-1
(2nd) Hawaiian Hideaway, 7-2
Keeneland (2nd) Pirate, 9-2
(5th) Stop the Press, 4-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Neolithica, 9-2
(3rd) Box N Ben, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (4th) Mean Jakey, 6-1
(5th) Weather May, 5-1
Santa Anita (1st) Girlcanthelpit, 5-1
(7th) Hennys Crazy Train, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Noble Factor, 7-2
(6th) Reign in My Heart, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs