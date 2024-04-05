Spot Plays April 6

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(5th) Al’s Ruby, 7-2
|(7th) Bendoog, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Estrella Fugaz, 9-2
|(3rd) Joe’s Dream, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Tamara Mine, 3-1
|(5th) Artemus Gordon, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Brown Eyed Beauty, 9-2
|(2nd) Silent Melody, 9-2
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Crankshaft, 8-1
|(2nd) Hawaiian Hideaway, 7-2
|Keeneland
|(2nd) Pirate, 9-2
|(5th) Stop the Press, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Neolithica, 9-2
|(3rd) Box N Ben, 9-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(4th) Mean Jakey, 6-1
|(5th) Weather May, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Girlcanthelpit, 5-1
|(7th) Hennys Crazy Train, 6-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Noble Factor, 7-2
|(6th) Reign in My Heart, 3-1
