Spot Plays April 7

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Will Be Famous, 3-1
|(4th) Shelly, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Ylang Ylang, 4-1
|(4th) Mission of Hope, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|(3rd) Spanish Doubloon, 3-1
|(5th) Shez Reckless, 8-1
|Keeneland
|(2nd) Supremely, 4-1
|(3rd) Newhart, 6-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Last Second Louie, 4-1
|(6th) Galatians, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Tiff With Jimmy. 3-1
|(6th) It’sfiftyshadetime, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Derecho Dandy, 4-1
|(3rd) llhaveanotherkiss, 6-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Three Wolves, 4-1
|(4th) Mr. Hustle, 9-2
