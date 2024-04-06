April 6, 2024

Spot Plays April 7

April 6, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Will Be Famous, 3-1
(4th) Shelly, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Ylang Ylang, 4-1
(4th) Mission of Hope, 3-1
Hawthorne (3rd) Spanish Doubloon, 3-1
(5th) Shez Reckless, 8-1
Keeneland (2nd) Supremely, 4-1
(3rd) Newhart, 6-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Last Second Louie, 4-1
(6th) Galatians, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Tiff With Jimmy. 3-1
(6th) It’sfiftyshadetime, 7-2
Santa Anita (1st) Derecho Dandy, 4-1
(3rd) llhaveanotherkiss, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Three Wolves, 4-1
(4th) Mr. Hustle, 9-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs