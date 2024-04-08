Spot Plays April 9

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Crypto Copy, 5-1
|(7th) Oklahoma Joe, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Dixie Music, 4-1
|(9th) Treble Clef, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|(8th) Smokemonthecliff, 6-1
|(10th) Sea Breeze Boy, 6-1
