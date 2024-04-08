April 8, 2024

Spot Plays April 9

April 8, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (2nd) Crypto Copy, 5-1
    (7th) Oklahoma Joe, 4-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Dixie Music, 4-1
    (9th) Treble Clef, 7-2
Turf Paradise   (8th) Smokemonthecliff, 6-1
    (10th) Sea Breeze Boy, 6-1
     
     

