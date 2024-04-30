May 1, 2024

Spot Plays May 1

April 30, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Wednesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Churchill Downs   (1st) Savannamarie, 10-1
    (5th) Classic King, 7-2
Evangeline Downs   (3rd) Gracious Kat, 7-2
    (5th) Slither, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (4th) Showdown Justice, 7-2
    (5th) Graphic Detail, 3-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Big Warden, 3-1
    (3rd) Catty’s Uncle, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs   (5th) Phobia, 7-2
    (9th) Ariana Valentina, 7-2
Thistledown   (5th) My Suzie Q, 9-2
    (7th) Kelleher, 7-2
Turf Paradise   (6th) Keen Heir, 3-1
    (9th) Mary Margaret, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs