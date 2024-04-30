Spot Plays May 1

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Savannamarie, 10-1
|(5th) Classic King, 7-2
|Evangeline Downs
|(3rd) Gracious Kat, 7-2
|(5th) Slither, 7-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(4th) Showdown Justice, 7-2
|(5th) Graphic Detail, 3-1
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Big Warden, 3-1
|(3rd) Catty’s Uncle, 9-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(5th) Phobia, 7-2
|(9th) Ariana Valentina, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(5th) My Suzie Q, 9-2
|(7th) Kelleher, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|(6th) Keen Heir, 3-1
|(9th) Mary Margaret, 4-1
