Post # Horse Odds Post # Horse Odds 1 Tapit Jenallie 30-1 8 Tarifa 7-2 2 Gin Gin 30-1 9 Everland 30-1 3 Where’s My Ring 15-1 10 Into Champagne 30-1 4 Regulatory Risk 20-1 11 Ways and Means 5-1 5 Thorpedo Anna 5-1 12 Power Squeeze 12-1 6 Lemon Muffin 30-1 13 Just F Y I 9-2 7 Fiona’s Magic 30-1 14 Leslie’s Rose 4-1

Note that there are two also-eligibles, No. 15 Our Pretty Woman and No. 16 Candied.