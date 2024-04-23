Trainer/Jockey Stats April 23

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|Todd A. Pletcher/Kendrick Carmouche
|
| 19
|
| 11
|
| 58%
|Steve M. Sherman/Alexander Chavez
|
| 18
|
| 8
|
| 44%
|Federico Villafranco/Elvin Gonzalez
|
| 24
|
| 10
|
| 42%
|Rob Atras/Kendrick Carmouche
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Alberto Ruvalcaba/Cristobal Herrera
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Chad C. Brown/Manuel Franco
|
| 34
|
| 13
|
| 38%
|Andy Gladd/Curtis Kimes
|
| 21
|
| 8
|
| 38%
|Keith G. Bourgeois/Jose Luis Rodriguez
|
| 19
|
| 7
|
| 37%
|Jay P. Bernardini/Erik Barbaran
|
| 49
|
| 18
|
| 37%
|Brad H. Cox/Florent Geroux
|
| 28
|
| 10
|
| 36%
|Brad H. Cox/Cristian A. Torres
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Kieron Magee/Carlos Eduardo Lopez
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Brad H. Cox/Axel Concepcion
|
| 24
|
| 8
|
| 33%
|Kevin Eikleberry/Glenn W. Corbett
|
| 21
|
| 7
|
| 33%
|Norm W. Casse/Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|
| 18
|
| 6
|
| 33%
|J. Guadalupe Guerrero/Eliseo Ruiz
|
| 18
|
| 6
|
| 33%
|Jose Luna Silva/Aldo Arboleda
|
| 18
|
| 6
|
| 33%
|Karl Broberg/Harry Hernandez
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Martin Drexler/Edgard J. Zayas
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Kathleen O’Connell/Melissa Iorio
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Ronney W. Brown/Carlos Eduardo Lopez
|
| 37
|
| 12
|
| 32%
|Isai V. Gonzalez/Kevin Roman
|
| 102
|
| 33
|
| 32%
|Cipriano Contreras/Emmanuel Esquivel
|
| 28
|
| 9
|
| 32%
|Kari Craddock/Leandro D. Goncalves
|
| 38
|
| 12
|
| 32%
|Chad C. Brown/Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|
| 19
|
| 6
|
| 32%
|Peter Eurton/Antonio Fresu
|
| 19
|
| 6
|
| 32%
Leave a Reply