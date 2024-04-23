April 23, 2024

Trainer/Jockey Stats April 23

April 23, 2024 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Todd A. Pletcher/Kendrick Carmouche 19 11 58%
Steve M. Sherman/Alexander Chavez 18 8 44%
Federico Villafranco/Elvin Gonzalez 24 10 42%
Rob Atras/Kendrick Carmouche 15 6 40%
Alberto Ruvalcaba/Cristobal Herrera 15 6 40%
Chad C. Brown/Manuel Franco 34 13 38%
Andy Gladd/Curtis Kimes 21 8 38%
Keith G. Bourgeois/Jose Luis Rodriguez 19 7 37%
Jay P. Bernardini/Erik Barbaran 49 18 37%
Brad H. Cox/Florent Geroux 28 10 36%
Brad H. Cox/Cristian A. Torres 17 6 35%
Kieron Magee/Carlos Eduardo Lopez 17 6 35%
Brad H. Cox/Axel Concepcion 24 8 33%
Kevin Eikleberry/Glenn W. Corbett 21 7 33%
Norm W. Casse/Ricardo Santana, Jr. 18 6 33%
J. Guadalupe Guerrero/Eliseo Ruiz 18 6 33%
Jose Luna Silva/Aldo Arboleda 18 6 33%
Karl Broberg/Harry Hernandez 15 5 33%
Martin Drexler/Edgard J. Zayas 15 5 33%
Kathleen O’Connell/Melissa Iorio 15 5 33%
Ronney W. Brown/Carlos Eduardo Lopez 37 12 32%
Isai V. Gonzalez/Kevin Roman 102 33 32%
Cipriano Contreras/Emmanuel Esquivel 28 9 32%
Kari Craddock/Leandro D. Goncalves 38 12 32%
Chad C. Brown/Irad Ortiz, Jr. 19 6 32%
Peter Eurton/Antonio Fresu 19 6 32%

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs