April 30, 2024

Trainer/Jockey Stats April 30

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Todd A. Pletcher/Kendrick Carmouche   18   10   56%
Wesley A. Ward/John R. Velazquez   16   7   44%
Chad C. Brown/Manuel Franco   35   14   40%
Federico Villafranco/Elvin Gonzalez   25   10   40%
Larry Rivelli/Orlando Mojica   15   6   40%
Norm W. Casse/Ricardo Santana, Jr.   23   9   39%
Steve M. Sherman/Alexander Chavez   23   9   39%
Jay P. Bernardini/Erik Barbaran   42   16   38%
Andy Gladd/Curtis Kimes   24   9   38%
Christophe Clement/Dylan Davis   16   6   38%
Kieron Magee/J.G. Torrealba   16   6   38%
Jon G. Arnett/Alexis Centeno   19   7   37%
Rudy R. Rodriguez/Manuel Franco   17   6   35%
Steve M. Sherman/William Antongeorgi III   20   7   35%
Brad H. Cox/Axel Concepcion   26   9   35%
Linda Rice/Jose Lezcano   50   17   34%
Chad C. Brown/Irad Ortiz, Jr.   21   7   33%
Jose G. Rodriguez/Emmanuel Giles   21   7   33%
Kathleen O’Connell/Antonio A. Gallardo   18   6   33%
Rob Atras/Kendrick Carmouche   15   5   33%
Robert C. Cline/Jose A. Bracho   15   5   33%
H. Graham Motion/Jorge Ruiz   15   5   33%
Michael V. Pino/Mychel J. Sanchez   15   5   33%
Rudy R. Rodriguez/Romero Ramsay Maragh   15   5   33%
Ronney W. Brown/Carlos Eduardo Lopez   34   11   32%

