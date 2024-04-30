Trainer/Jockey Stats April 30

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|Todd A. Pletcher/Kendrick Carmouche
|
| 18
|
| 10
|
| 56%
|Wesley A. Ward/John R. Velazquez
|
| 16
|
| 7
|
| 44%
|Chad C. Brown/Manuel Franco
|
| 35
|
| 14
|
| 40%
|Federico Villafranco/Elvin Gonzalez
|
| 25
|
| 10
|
| 40%
|Larry Rivelli/Orlando Mojica
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Norm W. Casse/Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|
| 23
|
| 9
|
| 39%
|Steve M. Sherman/Alexander Chavez
|
| 23
|
| 9
|
| 39%
|Jay P. Bernardini/Erik Barbaran
|
| 42
|
| 16
|
| 38%
|Andy Gladd/Curtis Kimes
|
| 24
|
| 9
|
| 38%
|Christophe Clement/Dylan Davis
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Kieron Magee/J.G. Torrealba
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Jon G. Arnett/Alexis Centeno
|
| 19
|
| 7
|
| 37%
|Rudy R. Rodriguez/Manuel Franco
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Steve M. Sherman/William Antongeorgi III
|
| 20
|
| 7
|
| 35%
|Brad H. Cox/Axel Concepcion
|
| 26
|
| 9
|
| 35%
|Linda Rice/Jose Lezcano
|
| 50
|
| 17
|
| 34%
|Chad C. Brown/Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|
| 21
|
| 7
|
| 33%
|Jose G. Rodriguez/Emmanuel Giles
|
| 21
|
| 7
|
| 33%
|Kathleen O’Connell/Antonio A. Gallardo
|
| 18
|
| 6
|
| 33%
|Rob Atras/Kendrick Carmouche
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Robert C. Cline/Jose A. Bracho
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|H. Graham Motion/Jorge Ruiz
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Michael V. Pino/Mychel J. Sanchez
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Rudy R. Rodriguez/Romero Ramsay Maragh
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Ronney W. Brown/Carlos Eduardo Lopez
|
| 34
|
| 11
|
| 32%
Leave a Reply