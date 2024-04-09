Trainer/Jockey Stats April 9

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|Federico Villafranco/Elvin Gonzalez
|
| 18
|
| 8
|
| 44%
|Kieron Magee/Carlos Eduardo Lopez
|
| 16
|
| 7
|
| 44%
|Todd A. Pletcher/Kendrick Carmouche
|
| 23
|
| 10
|
| 43%
|J. Guadalupe Guerrero/Eliseo Ruiz
|
| 19
|
| 8
|
| 42%
|Jay P. Bernardini/Erik Barbaran
|
| 48
|
| 19
|
| 40%
|Isai V. Gonzalez/Kevin Roman
|
| 85
|
| 32
|
| 38%
|Allen Landry/Devin H. Magnon
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Alberto Ruvalcaba/Cristobal Herrera
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Martin Valdez-Cabral, Jr./Francisco Amparan
|
| 19
|
| 7
|
| 37%
|Brad H. Cox/Florent Geroux
|
| 25
|
| 9
|
| 36%
|Andy Gladd/Curtis Kimes
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Kevin Eikleberry/Glenn W. Corbett
|
| 20
|
| 7
|
| 35%
|Blaine D. Wright/Alexander Chavez
|
| 24
|
| 8
|
| 33%
|Jose Francisco D’Angelo/Jose L. Ortiz
|
| 21
|
| 7
|
| 33%
|Peter Eurton/Antonio Fresu
|
| 21
|
| 7
|
| 33%
|Tristan Ashford/Elvin Gonzalez
|
| 18
|
| 6
|
| 33%
|Brad H. Cox/Manuel Franco
|
| 18
|
| 6
|
| 33%
|Timothy L. Keefe/Forest Boyce
|
| 18
|
| 6
|
| 33%
|Joel H. Marr/Miguel T. Fuentes, Jr.
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Doug F. O’Neill/Mario Gutierrez
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Mike Puype/Armando Ayuso
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Timothy C. Grams/Larry C. Reynolds
|
| 34
|
| 11
|
| 32%
|David C. Anderson/Jose Angel Medina
|
| 25
|
| 8
|
| 32%
|Bonnie Birzer/Alex Birzer
|
| 19
|
| 6
|
| 32%
|Brad H. Cox/Cristian A. Torres
|
| 19
|
| 6
|
| 32%
|Larry E. Smith/Angel I. Diaz
|
| 19
|
| 6
|
| 32%
