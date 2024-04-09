April 9, 2024

Trainer/Jockey Stats April 9

April 9, 2024 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Federico Villafranco/Elvin Gonzalez 18 8 44%
Kieron Magee/Carlos Eduardo Lopez 16 7 44%
Todd A. Pletcher/Kendrick Carmouche 23 10 43%
J. Guadalupe Guerrero/Eliseo Ruiz 19 8 42%
Jay P. Bernardini/Erik Barbaran 48 19 40%
Isai V. Gonzalez/Kevin Roman 85 32 38%
Allen Landry/Devin H. Magnon 16 6 38%
Alberto Ruvalcaba/Cristobal Herrera 16 6 38%
Martin Valdez-Cabral, Jr./Francisco Amparan 19 7 37%
Brad H. Cox/Florent Geroux 25 9 36%
Andy Gladd/Curtis Kimes 17 6 35%
Kevin Eikleberry/Glenn W. Corbett 20 7 35%
Blaine D. Wright/Alexander Chavez 24 8 33%
Jose Francisco D’Angelo/Jose L. Ortiz 21 7 33%
Peter Eurton/Antonio Fresu 21 7 33%
Tristan Ashford/Elvin Gonzalez 18 6 33%
Brad H. Cox/Manuel Franco 18 6 33%
Timothy L. Keefe/Forest Boyce 18 6 33%
Joel H. Marr/Miguel T. Fuentes, Jr. 15 5 33%
Doug F. O’Neill/Mario Gutierrez 15 5 33%
Mike Puype/Armando Ayuso 15 5 33%
Timothy C. Grams/Larry C. Reynolds 34 11 32%
David C. Anderson/Jose Angel Medina 25 8 32%
Bonnie Birzer/Alex Birzer 19 6 32%
Brad H. Cox/Cristian A. Torres 19 6 32%
Larry E. Smith/Angel I. Diaz 19 6 32%

