May 13, 2024

Aqueduct At a Glance May 13

May 13, 2024 Brisnet Staff At a Glance, Data Reports 0

AQUEDUCT AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 4.58 – 1
Favorite Win%: 37%, Favorite Itm%: 74%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Pick 3522.48
Pick 48,404.76
Pick 536,830.61
Pick 630,702.83
Daily Double70.99
Exacta56.70
Quinella19.53
Superfecta1,944.36
Trifecta283.57
Grand Slam137.60
TRACK BIAS MEET(05/02 – 05/12)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
6.0fDirt 14 29% E/P Mid/Out
6.5fDirt 7 43% E Rail/Ins
1 MileDirt 26 27% E Middle
1 1/8mDirt 2 0% E/P Middle
Turf Routes 9 33% P Rail/Ins
TRACK BIAS WEEK(05/06 – 05/12)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
6.0fDirt 10 20% E/P Middle
6.5fDirt 2 50% E Rail/Ins
1 MileDirt 14 29% E Middle
1 1/8mDirt 2 0% E/P Middle
Turf Routes 3 0% P Outside
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’23-‘ 24
Win%
Dutrow, Jr. Richard E. 14 5 4 2 3.32 0 20%
Rodriguez Gustavo 4 2 0 1 10.66 1 9%
Tagg Barclay 4 2 0 0 4.25 1 12%
Cox Brad H. 5 2 1 2 5.21 1 28%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’23-‘ 24
Win%
Prat Flavien 19 7 3 2 4.33 4 21%
Rosario Joel 11 5 2 0 5.27 2 15%
Carmouche Kendrick 16 4 4 2 8.27 1 18%
 
COLD TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’23-‘ 24
Win%
Donk David G. 13 0 0 0 21.33 0 7%

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs