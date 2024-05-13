Aqueduct At a Glance May 13

TRACK BIAS MEET(05/02 – 05/12)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 6.0fDirt 14 29% E/P Mid/Out 6.5fDirt 7 43% E Rail/Ins 1 MileDirt 26 27% E Middle 1 1/8mDirt 2 0% E/P Middle Turf Routes 9 33% P Rail/Ins

TRACK BIAS WEEK(05/06 – 05/12)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 6.0fDirt 10 20% E/P Middle 6.5fDirt 2 50% E Rail/Ins 1 MileDirt 14 29% E Middle 1 1/8mDirt 2 0% E/P Middle Turf Routes 3 0% P Outside