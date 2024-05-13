Aqueduct At a Glance May 13

|AQUEDUCT AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 4.58 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 37%, Favorite Itm%: 74%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Pick 3
|522.48
|Pick 4
|8,404.76
|Pick 5
|36,830.61
|Pick 6
|30,702.83
|Daily Double
|70.99
|Exacta
|56.70
|Quinella
|19.53
|Superfecta
|1,944.36
|Trifecta
|283.57
|Grand Slam
|137.60
|
|
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’23-‘
24
Win%
|Dutrow, Jr. Richard E.
|14
|5
|4
|2
|3.32
|0
|20%
|Rodriguez Gustavo
|4
|2
|0
|1
|10.66
|1
|9%
|Tagg Barclay
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4.25
|1
|12%
|Cox Brad H.
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5.21
|1
|28%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’23-‘
24
Win%
|Prat Flavien
|19
|7
|3
|2
|4.33
|4
|21%
|Rosario Joel
|11
|5
|2
|0
|5.27
|2
|15%
|Carmouche Kendrick
|16
|4
|4
|2
|8.27
|1
|18%
|COLD TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Beaten
Favorites
|
’23-‘
24
Win%
|Donk David G.
|13
|0
|0
|0
|21.33
|0
|7%
Leave a Reply