May 21, 2024

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings May 13-19

May 21, 2024 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (5/13-5/19) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Shotgun Hottie 5M 1 1/8m (ft) PIM 5/17 Allaire DuPont Distaff S. 103
Pyrenees 4C 1 3/16m (ft) PIM 5/17 Pimlico Special S. 98
Corrina Corrina 5M 1 1/8m (ft) SRP 5/19 San Juan County Commissioners S. 95
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (5/13-5/19) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Leave No Trace 4F 6 1/2f (ft) BAQ 5/18 Vagrancy S. 97
Super Chow 4C 6f (my) PIM 5/18 Maryland Sprint S. 96
Oeuvre 5M 6f (ft) HAW 5/19 Third Chance H. 92
Apple Picker 4F 6f (my) PIM 5/18 Skipat S. 88
Speaking 5G 6f (ft) MTH 5/19 John J. Reilly H. 88
Mia’s Crusade 5M 6f (ft) MTH 5/18 Spruce Fir H. 85
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (5/13-5/19) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Sugoi 7G 1 1/2m (fm) CD 5/18 Louisville S. 101
Fluffy Socks 6M 1 1/16m (sf) PIM 5/18 Gallorette S. 98
Grooms All Bizness 5G 5f (sf) PIM 5/18 Jim McKay Turf Sprint S. 97
Balnikhov (IRE) 5G 1 1/8m (sf) PIM 5/18 Dinner Party S. 92
Miss Lizzy 4F a6 1/2f (fm) SA 5/18 Mizdirection S. 92
Future Is Now 4F 5f (gd) PIM 5/17 The Very One S. 91
Ocean Club 4F 1 1/16m (fm) GP 5/18 Monroe S. 88
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (5/13-5/19) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Seize the Grey 3C 1 3/16m (my) PIM 5/18 Preakness S. 105
Mr Fillip 3C 6f (ft) PRM 5/18 Golden Circle S. 97
Frost Free 3C 6f (my) PIM 5/18 Chick Lang S. 95
Gun Song 3F 1 1/8m (ft) PIM 5/17 George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan S. 94
She Feels Pretty 3F 1m (gd) PIM 5/17 Hilltop S. 94
Witwatersrand 3F 7f (ft) WO 5/18 Ruling Angel S. Presented by Ketel One 93
Corporate Power 3C 1 1/16m (my) PIM 5/18 Sir Barton S. sponsored by Brandon and Diannah Per 91
Crimson Advocate 3F 5f (fm) GP 5/18 Roar S. 91
King of Gosford (GB) 3C a6 1/2f (fm) SA 5/19 Desert Code S. 91
Mystic Lake 3F 6f (ft) PIM 5/17 Miss Preakness S. 90
Fulmineo 3C 1m (sf) PIM 5/18 James W. Murphy S. 89
My Boy Prince 3C 7f (ft) WO 5/19 King Corrie S. 88
Smokey Smokey 3C 6f (fm) BAQ 5/19 Paradise Creek S. 77

