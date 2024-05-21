Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings May 13-19

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Shotgun Hottie
|5M
|1 1/8m (ft)
|PIM 5/17
|Allaire DuPont Distaff S.
|103
|Pyrenees
|4C
|1 3/16m (ft)
|PIM 5/17
|Pimlico Special S.
|98
|Corrina Corrina
|5M
|1 1/8m (ft)
|SRP 5/19
|San Juan County Commissioners S.
|95
|Leave No Trace
|4F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|BAQ 5/18
|Vagrancy S.
|97
|Super Chow
|4C
|6f (my)
|PIM 5/18
|Maryland Sprint S.
|96
|Oeuvre
|5M
|6f (ft)
|HAW 5/19
|Third Chance H.
|92
|Apple Picker
|4F
|6f (my)
|PIM 5/18
|Skipat S.
|88
|Speaking
|5G
|6f (ft)
|MTH 5/19
|John J. Reilly H.
|88
|Mia’s Crusade
|5M
|6f (ft)
|MTH 5/18
|Spruce Fir H.
|85
|Sugoi
|7G
|1 1/2m (fm)
|CD 5/18
|Louisville S.
|101
|Fluffy Socks
|6M
|1 1/16m (sf)
|PIM 5/18
|Gallorette S.
|98
|Grooms All Bizness
|5G
|5f (sf)
|PIM 5/18
|Jim McKay Turf Sprint S.
|97
|Balnikhov (IRE)
|5G
|1 1/8m (sf)
|PIM 5/18
|Dinner Party S.
|92
|Miss Lizzy
|4F
|a6 1/2f (fm)
|SA 5/18
|Mizdirection S.
|92
|Future Is Now
|4F
|5f (gd)
|PIM 5/17
|The Very One S.
|91
|Ocean Club
|4F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|GP 5/18
|Monroe S.
|88
|Seize the Grey
|3C
|1 3/16m (my)
|PIM 5/18
|Preakness S.
|105
|Mr Fillip
|3C
|6f (ft)
|PRM 5/18
|Golden Circle S.
|97
|Frost Free
|3C
|6f (my)
|PIM 5/18
|Chick Lang S.
|95
|Gun Song
|3F
|1 1/8m (ft)
|PIM 5/17
|George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan S.
|94
|She Feels Pretty
|3F
|1m (gd)
|PIM 5/17
|Hilltop S.
|94
|Witwatersrand
|3F
|7f (ft)
|WO 5/18
|Ruling Angel S. Presented by Ketel One
|93
|Corporate Power
|3C
|1 1/16m (my)
|PIM 5/18
|Sir Barton S. sponsored by Brandon and Diannah Per
|91
|Crimson Advocate
|3F
|5f (fm)
|GP 5/18
|Roar S.
|91
|King of Gosford (GB)
|3C
|a6 1/2f (fm)
|SA 5/19
|Desert Code S.
|91
|Mystic Lake
|3F
|6f (ft)
|PIM 5/17
|Miss Preakness S.
|90
|Fulmineo
|3C
|1m (sf)
|PIM 5/18
|James W. Murphy S.
|89
|My Boy Prince
|3C
|7f (ft)
|WO 5/19
|King Corrie S.
|88
|Smokey Smokey
|3C
|6f (fm)
|BAQ 5/19
|Paradise Creek S.
|77
