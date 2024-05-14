May 14, 2024

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings May 6-12

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (5/6-5/12) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Kathleen O. 5M 1m 70y (sy) MTH 5/12 Serena’s Song S. 87
Take Me Serious 5M 1m (ft) WRD 5/7 More Than Even S. 82
Candlelight Hours 5M 1 1/16m (sy) TDN 5/9 J. William Petro Memorial S. 79
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (5/6-5/12) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Joey Freshwater 4C 6f (ft) BAQ 5/11 Runhappy S. 96
Liken It 7G 7f (ft) EVD 5/11 Kenny Cotton Memorial S. 79
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (5/6-5/12) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Silver Knott (GB) 4G 1 3/8m (gd) BAQ 5/11 Man o’ War S. 101
Musical Rhapsody (IRE) 5M 1 1/2m (fm) SA 5/11 Santa Barbara S. 98
Neecie Marie 4F 1 1/16m (gd) BAQ 5/11 Beaugay S. 87
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (5/6-5/12) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Tapalo 3R 7f (ft) SA 5/12 Lazaro Barrera S. 101
Sea Streak 3G 1m 70y (ft) MTH 5/11 Long Branch S. 96
Antiquarian 3C 1 1/8m (ft) BAQ 5/11 Peter Pan S. 94
Twirling Queen 3F 5 1/2f (fm) CD 5/11 Mamzelle S. 91
Higher Ed 3G 6 1/2f (ft) SRP 5/11 Kendrick S. 87
Pipsy (IRE) 3F 6f (gd) BAQ 5/12 Soaring Softly S. 87
Legadema 3F 6f (ft) PRM 5/11 Goldfinch S. 85
Jubawithatwist 3G 4 1/2f (my) CT 5/11 Coin Collector S. 82
Alwaysintomischief 3C 6 1/2f (ft) BTP 5/10 Daryl E. Parker Memorial Tall Stack S. 79

