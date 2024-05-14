Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings May 6-12

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Kathleen O.
|5M
|1m 70y (sy)
|MTH 5/12
|Serena’s Song S.
|87
|Take Me Serious
|5M
|1m (ft)
|WRD 5/7
|More Than Even S.
|82
|Candlelight Hours
|5M
|1 1/16m (sy)
|TDN 5/9
|J. William Petro Memorial S.
|79
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Joey Freshwater
|4C
|6f (ft)
|BAQ 5/11
|Runhappy S.
|96
|Liken It
|7G
|7f (ft)
|EVD 5/11
|Kenny Cotton Memorial S.
|79
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Silver Knott (GB)
|4G
|1 3/8m (gd)
|BAQ 5/11
|Man o’ War S.
|101
|Musical Rhapsody (IRE)
|5M
|1 1/2m (fm)
|SA 5/11
|Santa Barbara S.
|98
|Neecie Marie
|4F
|1 1/16m (gd)
|BAQ 5/11
|Beaugay S.
|87
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Tapalo
|3R
|7f (ft)
|SA 5/12
|Lazaro Barrera S.
|101
|Sea Streak
|3G
|1m 70y (ft)
|MTH 5/11
|Long Branch S.
|96
|Antiquarian
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|BAQ 5/11
|Peter Pan S.
|94
|Twirling Queen
|3F
|5 1/2f (fm)
|CD 5/11
|Mamzelle S.
|91
|Higher Ed
|3G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|SRP 5/11
|Kendrick S.
|87
|Pipsy (IRE)
|3F
|6f (gd)
|BAQ 5/12
|Soaring Softly S.
|87
|Legadema
|3F
|6f (ft)
|PRM 5/11
|Goldfinch S.
|85
|Jubawithatwist
|3G
|4 1/2f (my)
|CT 5/11
|Coin Collector S.
|82
|Alwaysintomischief
|3C
|6 1/2f (ft)
|BTP 5/10
|Daryl E. Parker Memorial Tall Stack S.
|79
Leave a Reply