Clearly Unhinged blazes to victory in Winning Colors

Dual Grade 1-placed Clearly Unhinged can now be called a graded stakes winner following a score in the $248,750 Winning Colors (G3) for fillies and mares at Churchill Downs on Memorial Day.

A head behind B G Warrior through a swift opening quarter in :21.02, Clearly Unhinged soon forged clear to a 1 1/2-length lead through a half-mile in :44.34. Expanding her lead approaching the eighth pole, the margin was whittled back down to 1 1/2 lengths at the wire. Clearly Unhinged sped six furlongs over a fast track in 1:09.69.

Owned by Hill ‘n’ Dale and Jarret Prussin, the Steve Asmussen-trained Clearly Unhinged was ridden by Joel Rosario and paid $6. Dazzling Blue, who was sent off the favorite at slightly more than 3-2, rallied for second, 1 1/4 lengths ahead of longshot Unsung Melody, who nosed out fellow outsider Leeloo for third.

This was the fourth win in nine starts for Clearly Unhinged, who captured her season debut April 30 at Churchill in a second-level allowance going five furlongs. That was her debut for her current connections, who privately acquired the four-year-old from Rock Brothers Breeding, who bred the filly in Kentucky.

Based in Southern California with trainer Michael McCarthy prior to the sale, Clearly Unhinged beat maiden and allowance foes at Santa Anita last season prior to finishing a head second in the Test (G1) at Saratoga. She later finished second in the Chillingworth (G3) and third in La Brea (G1) back at Santa Anita.

Assistant trainer Scott Blasi said following the Winning Colors that Clearly Unhinged is to summer at Saratoga, where races like the Honorable Miss (G2) and Ballerina (G1) are potential targets.

Clearly Unhinged is by Into Mischief and out of Smart Win, a daughter of Smart Strike and the Grade 3-winning Win McCool. The latter’s half-siblings include Grade 1 heroine Harmony Lodge and multiple Grade 2 scorer Graeme Hall.