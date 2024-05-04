Cogburn fires fresh in Twin Spires Turf Sprint

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cogburn marked himself as a turf sprinter of some distinction last season, winning three consecutive stakes to begin the grass portion of his racing career. One was a victory in the Troy (G3) at Saratoga, where he beat subsequent Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (G1) winner Nobals.

The connections of Cogburn hope he can emulate Nobals in that regard at Del Mar in November. On Saturday at Churchill Downs, Cogburn followed Nobals in another respect by winning the $569,770 Twin Spires Turf Sprint (G2).

Nobals was a 38-1 outsider when he captured the 2023 Twin Spires Turf Sprint. Cogburn was a more popular 8-1 but still a bit of an overlay, given his form lines.

“He’s an excellent turf sprinter. As good as it gets,” said Steve Asmussen, who trains the five-year-old for the partnership of William and Corrine Heiligbrodt and Clark Brewster.

Despite being saddled with post 13 in the 5 1/2-furlong dash, Cogburn broke sharply enough to take the lead a few strides out of the gate, then settled into a perfect three-wide stalking trip behind Coppola and Mo Stash.

Cogburn pounced on that pair approaching the stretch, grabbed the lead, and exuded class down the lane to win by 2 1/4 lengths under Irad Ortiz Jr.

Cogburn completed the course, contested on good ground, in 1:03.16 and paid $18.78. Filo Di Arianna, a 29-1 chance, rallied to finish second by three parts of a length over 2.93-1 favorite Mischief Magic.

The order of finish was rounded out by Coppola, Mo Stash, Eamonn, Motorious, Front Run the Fed, Mister Mmmmm, Big Invasion, Bad Beat Brian, Axthelm, Arrest Me Red, and Candy Man Rocket.

In addition to the Twin Spires Turf Sprint and Troy, Cogburn also captured two stakes at Lone Star last season, the Chamberlain Bridge S. and Grand Prairie Turf Sprint. His only loss on the turf to date was a close fifth-place finish in the Turf Sprint (G3) at Kentucky Downs when last seen in September.

Earlier in his career, when campaigned on dirt, Cogburn placed second in the Chick Lang (G3) at Pimlico and the Bachelor S. at Oaklawn Park. He’s now won seven of 13 starts for earnings of $962,730.

Bred in Kentucky by Bellary Bloodstock, Cogburn was last sold for $150,000 as an OBS April juvenile. By Not This Time, he was produced by the stakes-winning Saintly Look mare In a Jif.