Corporate Power edges Gould’s Gold, survives inquiry in Sir Barton

Courtlandt Farm’s Corporate Power made his stakes debut a winning one in Saturday’s $100,000 Sir Barton S. at Pimlico, but not without some drama. After bumping with Imperial Gun, Corporate Power struck the front in deep stretch, but Gould’s Gun surged back along the inside to make it a head-bobbing finish and the stewards flashed the inquiry sign to investigate the stretch run.

Corporate Power prevailed by a nose and the result stood. Javier Castellano was up on the Shug McGaughey-trained Curlin colt, and Corporate Power left the starting gate as the 8-5 favorite among eight three-year-olds.

Daily Grind showed the way through moderate fractions (:24.39, :48.35, and 1:12.46) and Corporate Power traveled about four wide into the first turn, continuing to take the overland route while stalking within a couple of lengths of the pacesetter along the backstretch.

Gould’s Gun pressed in second from the break and advanced to take a short lead in upper stretch. Corporate Power was under a drive at that point and appeared to be making little headway while straightening for home in fourth, but he found his best stride approaching midstretch.

The bay sophomore drifted in and made slight contact with Imperial Gun, but Castellano quicky straightened his mount and Corporate Power appeared to have all the momentum when overhauling Gould’s Gold. But his rival came back to make it close on the wire.

Gould’s Gold, who was off at 6-1, held second by a nose over 2.20-1 second choice Imperial Gun. It was another neck back to Real Macho in fourth, and Daily Grind, D Day Sky, Circle P, and Deposition completed the order.

Bred in Kentucky by Stonestreet Farm, Corporate Power hails from the Grade 2-winning Quality Road mare Road to Victory, and the bay was purchased for $950,000 as a yearling at the 2022 Keeneland September sale.

He finished fourth when making his career debut over seven furlongs at Gulfstream in late January, and Corporate Power broke his maiden when stretching to two turns a month later. The up-and-coming sophomore was exiting a runner-up in an entry-level allowance at Aqueduct on April 12, and Corporate Power added blinkers for his fourth career start Saturday.

Connections may take a serious look at the $2 million Belmont (G1) on June 8, which will be contested over 1 1/4 miles at Saratoga this year, following the encouraging stakes performance.