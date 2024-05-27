May 27, 2024

Delaware Park At a Glance May 27

May 27, 2024 Brisnet Staff At a Glance, Data Reports 0

DELAWARE PARK AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 4.12 – 1
Favorite Win%: 34%, Favorite Itm%: 66%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Pick 3341.72
Pick 43,121.94
Pick 513,131.56
Daily Double64.32
Exacta54.60
Superfecta862.75
Trifecta220.12
TRACK BIAS MEET(05/15 – 05/25)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 8 38% E Rail
6.0fDirt 13 15% E/P Rail/Ins
1 MileDirt 14 36% E Rail/Ins
1m 70yDirt 5 20% E/P Middle
Turf Sprint 2 50% E Middle
Turf Routes 3 67% E Outside
TRACK BIAS WEEK(05/19 – 05/25)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 2 50% E Middle
6.0fDirt 4 25% S Rail/Ins
1 MileDirt 6 33% E Rail/Ins
1m 70yDirt 5 20% E/P Middle
Turf Sprint 2 50% E Middle
Turf Routes 3 67% E Outside
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’23-‘ 24
Win%
Ness Jamie 17 6 3 3 2.93 3 25%
Capuano Gary 8 3 3 0 3.38 1 26%
Magee Kieron 8 3 2 1 3.74 3 24%
Smith Jason D. 3 2 0 0 6.87 0 13%
Sepulveda Carlos M. 4 2 1 0 5.63 0 15%
Simone Michael V. 6 2 0 1 4.83 1 15%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’23-‘ 24
Win%
Rodriguez Jaime 10 5 0 2 2.81 3 22%
Batista Jose A. 6 3 1 0 10.25 0 13%
Crispin Alexander 8 2 1 0 21.09 1 12%
 
COLD TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’23-‘ 24
Win%
Nazario Pedro 14 0 1 1 25.71 0 6%

