Delaware Park At a Glance May 27

|DELAWARE PARK AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 4.12 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 34%, Favorite Itm%: 66%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Pick 3
|341.72
|Pick 4
|3,121.94
|Pick 5
|13,131.56
|Daily Double
|64.32
|Exacta
|54.60
|Superfecta
|862.75
|Trifecta
|220.12
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’23-‘
24
Win%
|Ness Jamie
|17
|6
|3
|3
|2.93
|3
|25%
|Capuano Gary
|8
|3
|3
|0
|3.38
|1
|26%
|Magee Kieron
|8
|3
|2
|1
|3.74
|3
|24%
|Smith Jason D.
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6.87
|0
|13%
|Sepulveda Carlos M.
|4
|2
|1
|0
|5.63
|0
|15%
|Simone Michael V.
|6
|2
|0
|1
|4.83
|1
|15%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’23-‘
24
Win%
|Rodriguez Jaime
|10
|5
|0
|2
|2.81
|3
|22%
|Batista Jose A.
|6
|3
|1
|0
|10.25
|0
|13%
|Crispin Alexander
|8
|2
|1
|0
|21.09
|1
|12%
|COLD TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Beaten
Favorites
|
’23-‘
24
Win%
|Nazario Pedro
|14
|0
|1
|1
|25.71
|0
|6%
