Delaware Park At a Glance May 27

TRACK BIAS MEET(05/15 – 05/25)

Posts 5.5fDirt 8 38% E Rail 6.0fDirt 13 15% E/P Rail/Ins 1 MileDirt 14 36% E Rail/Ins 1m 70yDirt 5 20% E/P Middle Turf Sprint 2 50% E Middle Turf Routes 3 67% E Outside

TRACK BIAS WEEK(05/19 – 05/25)

Posts 5.5fDirt 2 50% E Middle 6.0fDirt 4 25% S Rail/Ins 1 MileDirt 6 33% E Rail/Ins 1m 70yDirt 5 20% E/P Middle Turf Sprint 2 50% E Middle Turf Routes 3 67% E Outside