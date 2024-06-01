Dettori turns Penn Mile, Oaks double with First World War, Poolside with Slim

In years past, international legend Frankie Dettori would have been riding in the Oaks (G1) at Epsom on Friday. Now in the stateside addendum to his career, he spent Friday at Penn National, but he still won an Oaks – the $150,000 Penn Oaks aboard Poolside with Slim.

Dettori made it a quickfire double in the evening’s richest race, the $400,000 Penn Mile (G3), where First World War just got up in a three-way photo.

Penn Mile (G3)

Qatar Racing and Hunter Valley Farm’s First World War needed an enterprising ride after being checked in the opening strides. The 3.40-1 third choice found himself back in sixth through an opening quarter in :23.09 on the firm course. Dettori nudged him to improve amid the pack, and that marginally better position down the backstretch ended up making all the difference.

Meanwhile, 2-1 favorite Trikari was perfectly placed attending Set through splits of :46.31 and 1:09.56. As Trikari pounced turning for home, the stalking Aspenite drove through a dream gap on the inside, and the 17-1 shot served it up to the favorite.

First World War had to take the overland route into the stretch, and the Brendan Walsh pupil still had a 2 1/2-length deficit to erase entering the final furlong. But Dettori galvanized the War Front colt in deep stretch. Gaining late on the dueling pair of Aspenite and Trikari, First World War nailed them in 1:33.50.

A double for @FrankieDettori at Penn National as FIRST WORLD WAR captures the GIII Penn Mile Stakes! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/asn3zY2AgE — TDN (@theTDN) June 1, 2024

Runner-up Aspenite thrust his neck in front of the hanging Trikari. Good Lord Lorrie, the slight second choice at 2.10-1, closed belatedly in fourth. Set weakened to fifth, followed by Please Advise, Freedom Principle, and the stragglers I Know Map and Tropandhagen. Dancing Groom was scratched.

First World War increased his earnings to $501,713 from his 7-3-2-0 record. A debut winner over a mile at Kentucky Downs, he was a close fourth in the Bourbon (G2) at Keeneland. He next tried dirt and proved effective enough, placing second in a Churchill Downs allowance and in the Mucho Macho Man S. at Gulfstream Park.

But a return to turf promised to be more productive, and First World War promptly captured the Feb. 3 Kitten’s Joy (G3). Although only ninth in a messy Transylvania (G3) last out, he was beaten all of three lengths, and he rebounded here.

Bred by Skyfall Thoroughbreds in Kentucky, First World War sold for $285,000 as a Fasig-Tipton Kentucky November weanling. The dark bay is a three-quarter brother to multiple stakes winner and Grade 3-placed Belgrano. Also by War Front, Belgrano is a half-brother to First World War’s dam, Sundaysatthebeach.

Grade 3-placed Sundaysatthebeach is herself a daughter of Medaglia d’Oro and multiple Grade 1 vixen Ask the Moon, by Malibu Moon.

Penn Oaks

Trainer Rusty Arnold cross-entered Poolside with Slim to Saturday’s Regret (G3) at Churchill Downs, but opted to ship here instead. The 9-5 favorite made the trip worthwhile, with the assistance of a textbook ride by Dettori.

Drawn in post 3 but breaking on the inside after the scratches of Takemetothebeach and Buttercream Babe, Poolside with Slim enjoyed an ideal ground-saving passage. Dettori settled her in the slipstream of pacesetting Pounce through fractions of :23.14, :47.21, and 1:10.44. Pounce was tracked on the outside by Pink Polkadots, who couldn’t maintain her spot swinging for home.

That opened the door for Poolside with Slim. Angling off the fence, she took aim on Pounce and gradually wore her down. Her first stakes victory was not yet safe, however.

Nice as Pie, last early, followed the trail blazed by Poolside with Slim and quickened smartly in pursuit. Poolside with Slim’s margin was dwindling in the final strides, but she held on by a head in 1:33.59. Off this evidence, Arnold was right to stick to a mile rather than trying the 1 1/8-mile Regret.

Another 2 3/4 lengths adrift in third came Pounce. Neom Beach, a useful performer in Oaklawn Park’s three-year-old fillies’ series, closed stoutly for fourth in a signal that her future may lie on turf. Next came Pink Polkadots, J Rivers, Crown Imperial, Dazzlin’ Dictator, Living Magic, and Photo Finish.

Campaigned by Glen S. Bromagen II, Patrick Lewis, and Sandra Bromagen, Poolside with Slim sports a mark of 5-2-1-0, $149,075. The Irish-bred began her career on Turfway Park’s Tapeta Jan. 3, finishing second to Nice as Pie in a six-furlong maiden. Poolside with Slim stretched out to 1 1/16 miles on the same surface at Gulfstream and romped in wire-to-wire fashion.

The daughter of Churchill was a natural to switch to turf, but wound up fourth in the Florida Oaks (G3) at Tampa Bay Downs and faded to fifth in Keeneland’s Appalachian (G2). Having a target at Penn National helped her score a breakthrough.

Poolside with Slim was bred by Kilweelran Ltd. in the Emerald Isle. The bay is out of the Epaulette mare Kissepal, who is a half-sister to Group 2 victress Besharah (herself the dam of Group 3 scorer Perfect News).