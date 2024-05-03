Dynamic Pricing kicks in to give Brown, Klaravich first Edgewood victory

Klaravich Stables and trainer Chad Brown have cornered the market on numerous turf stakes over the years, but until Friday, the $529,670 Edgewood S. (G2) had eluded them. Dynamic Pricing filled that rare lacuna on their resume with a sustained rally on Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs. But the 8-1 chance was a case in point of the “other Brown” angle; her stablemate, Wise Racing’s Hard to Justify, was ninth as the 2-1 favorite.

Aside from losses by such Klaravich flagbearers as Newspaperofrecord (2019) and McKulick (2022), perhaps Brown’s most crushing Edgewood beat came in 2018, when Rushing Fall was denied in the final strides. One common denominator for Rushing Fall, Newspaperofrecord, and Hard to Justify was that they were all Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1) winners.

While Dynamic Pricing had yet to achieve a stakes credit, the well-bred Irish import had an unexposed profile, and the pedigree to handle a yielding turf course. The Night of Thunder filly was forced to take the overland route throughout from post 8, but new pilot Irad Ortiz Jr. settled her within striking distance in sixth, and she kept finding when it counted.

Early leader Maxisuperfly winged it through fractions of :22.96, :47.90, and 1:12.93 before succumbing to the sweeping move of Way to Be Marie. Dynamic Pricing was churning into contention in the stretch, but appeared to be running out of time. Her progress was more grinding than eye-catching, and Way to Be Marie remained in command.

Approaching the wire, though, Dynamic Pricing found her best stride and collared Way to Be Marie by a half-length. The bay covered 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.10 and returned $19.82.

#10 Dynamic Pricing gets up just in time to take the Edgewood Stakes @ChurchillDowns at odds of 8/1!



Jockey: @iradortiz

Trainer: Chad Brown

Owner: Klaravich Stables Inc



🎥 #TwinSpiresReplay pic.twitter.com/ug2c9XnecP — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) May 3, 2024

Way to Be Marie was a heartbreaking second, a length up on the furiously closing Dancing N Dixie, who edged Maxisuperfly for third. Mo Fox Givin was also rallying belatedly for fifth, a neck behind Maxisuperfly in the tight finish. Buchu briefly looked like getting involved before flattening out in sixth, followed by Pink Polkadots, Kalispera, Hard to Justify, Scalable, and Band of Gold. Pounce, Simply in Front, and Ragtime Lady were withdrawn.

Dynamic Pricing’s scorecard now stands at 4-2-0-1, $355,125. Ironically, she won her debut at Way to Be Marie’s expense as well, getting up in a photo on Nov. 4 at Aqueduct. Dynamic Pricing was next seen spearing through rivals to finish a close third in the Feb. 3 Sweetest Chant (G3) at Gulfstream Park. She got no nearer than seventh in the Florida Oaks (G3) at Tampa Bay Downs, leaving her as an overlay here.

Bred by Epona Bloodstock in Ireland, the $204,442 Tattersalls October yearling purchase is out of the Dutch Art mare Shemda. Dynamic Pricing’s third dam is 1993 Prix de Diane (French Oaks) (G1) heroine Shemaka, dam of classy stayer Shemima and ancestress of Group 1 victor Bay Bridge. This is one of the Aga Khan’s hallmark families, also responsible for 1986 Epsom/Irish Derby (G1) hero Shahrastani.