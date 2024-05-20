Get to know the 2024 Belmont Stakes contenders

With the redevelopment of Belmont Park underway, Saratoga will host the June 8 Belmont S. (G1). The temporary change of venue has prompted a tweaking of the conditions as well: the third jewel of the Triple Crown will be shortened to 1 1/4 miles.

But the “Test of the Champion” will still feature the perennial clash between classic veterans and newcomers, as the battle heats up for divisional leadership.

The Belmont could offer a rematch between the top two from the Preakness (G1), pacesetting upsetter Seize the Grey and Kentucky Derby (G1) winner Mystik Dan. But Mystik Dan’s trainer, Kenny McPeek, is contemplating whether to run his smashing Kentucky Oaks (G1) heroine, Thorpedo Anna, instead.

Sierra Leone, who missed by a nose to Mystik Dan in the three-way Derby photo, has been awaiting the Belmont ever since. So are three others eager to turn the page on disappointments at Churchill Downs – Honor Marie, a troubled eighth; Dornoch, the full brother to 2023 Derby hero Mage, who never factored in 10th once shuffled back on the rail early; and champion Fierceness, a subpar 15th after chasing the pace.

Fierceness is expected to be joined by his stablemate from the Todd Pletcher barn, recent Peter Pan (G3) winner Antiquarian. The Peter Pan, traditionally the local prep but staged at Aqueduct this season, could also send runner-up The Wine Steward.

Sierra Leone’s trainer, Chad Brown, is considering the status of Preakness fourth Tuscan Gold, who reportedly struggled over the muddy track at Pimlico.

Here’s a preliminary look at the Belmont candidates:

Seize the Grey

Controlling speed in the mud on Preakness Day had previously stalked and pounced in the Pat Day Mile (G2). Owner: MyRacehorse; Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas; Jockey: Jaime Torres Pedigree: Arrogate-Smart Shopping, by Smart Strike

Mystik Dan

Gutsy Kentucky Derby winner couldn’t catch Seize the Grey when runner-up in the Preakness. Owners: Lance Gasaway, 4 G Racing, Daniel Hamby III & Valley View Farm; Trainer: Ken McPeek; Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr. Pedigree: Goldencents-Ma’am, by Colonel John

Sierra Leone

Deep-closing hero of the Blue Grass (G1) and Risen Star (G2) came up inches shy in the Kentucky Derby after leaning and lugging in down the stretch. Owners: Mrs. John Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Westerberg, Brook T. Smith & Peter Brant; Trainer: Chad Brown; Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione Pedigree: Gun Runner-Heavenly Love, by Malibu Moon

Fierceness

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) champion and Florida Derby (G1) romper couldn’t handle the ferocious Derby pace and faded to 15th, but the Belmont scenario should be kinder. Owner: Repole Stable; Trainer: Todd Pletcher; Jockey: John Velazquez Pedigree: City of Light-Nonna Bella, by Stay Thirsty

Honor Marie

Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) scorer and Louisiana Derby (G2) runner-up had insurmountable early trouble in the Kentucky Derby, but did well in the circumstances to rally for eighth. Owner: Ribble Farms, Michael Eiserman, Earl Silver, Kenneth Fishbein & Dave Fishbein; Trainer: Whit Beckman Pedigree: Honor Code-Dame Marie, by Smart Strike

Dornoch

Remsen (G2) and Fountain of Youth (G2) winner couldn’t emulate full brother Mage in the Kentucky Derby, but there figures to be less of an early scrum in the Belmont. Owners: West Paces Racing, R.A. Hill Stable, Belmar Racing and Breeding, Two Eight Racing & Pine Racing Stables; Trainer: Danny Gargan; Jockey: Luis Saez Pedigree: Good Magic-Puca, by Big Brown

Tuscan Gold

Louisiana Derby third never picked up in the Pimlico mud when a distant fourth in the Preakness. Owners: William H. Lawrence, Walmac Farm & Stonestreet Stables; Trainer: Chad Brown Pedigree: Medaglia d’Oro-Valadorna, by Curlin

Thorpedo Anna

Impressive Kentucky Oaks victress could take on the boys, or stay in her division for the June 7 Acorn (G1). Owners: Brookdale Racing, Mark Edwards, Judy Hicks & Magdalena Racing (Sherri McPeek); Trainer: Kenny McPeek Pedigree: Fast Anna-Sataves, by Uncle Mo

Antiquarian

Late-developing Peter Pan hero improved from a sixth in the Louisiana Derby. Owner: Centennial Farms; Trainer: Todd Pletcher Pedigree: Preservationist-Lifetime Memory, by Istan

The Wine Steward