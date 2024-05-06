Get to know the 2024 Preakness Stakes contenders

After Mystik Dan’s brave, and narrow, victory in the Kentucky Derby (G1), the Triple Crown trail turns to the May 18 Preakness (G1) at Pimlico. But the “middle jewel” is likely to feature many more newcomers than classic veterans.

Indeed, the Derby winner himself is an uncertain participant. Trainer Kenny McPeek was in no hurry to make a decision for Mystik Dan, preferring to see that the colt is giving the right signs nearer the time. His rivals in the epic three-way Derby photo, Sierra Leone and Forever Young, have already been ruled out. Sierra Leone will freshen up for the Belmont (G1), and Forever Young is traveling back home to Japan.

Topping the early list of probables are Bob Baffert’s Muth and Imagination. Both were ineligible for the Derby because of their trainer’s suspension by Churchill Downs Inc., so they have been pointing to Baltimore.

Octogenarian legend D. Wayne Lukas has two Preakness contenders who competed on Derby Day – Just Steel prompted the unsustainable Derby pace before tiring to 17th, and stablemate Seize the Grey captured the Pat Day Mile (G2).

Informed Patriot and local hope Copper Tax booked their Preakness tickets in “Win and You’re In” stakes, while Tuscan Gold and Uncle Heavy could opt for Saturday’s Peter Pan (G3) instead.

If Mystik Dan does join the party, the Preakness would offer a rematch of the principals from the Arkansas Derby (G1), where Muth defeated Just Steel, a troubled Mystik Dan, and fifth-placer Informed Patriot.

Here’s how the Preakness field is coming together, ahead of the May 13 draw:

Mystik Dan

If the Kentucky Derby hero wheels back in two weeks, he’d get a rematch with Muth, who beat him in the Arkansas Derby when Mystik Dan was hampered. Owners: Lance Gasaway, 4 G Racing, Daniel Hamby III & Valley View Farm; Trainer: Kenny McPeek Pedigree: Goldencents-Ma’am, by Colonel John

Muth

The winner of the Arkansas Derby, San Vicente (G2), and American Pharoah (G1), and runner-up in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1), was purchased for a sales-topping $2 million at OBS in March 2023. Owner: Zedan Racing Stables; Trainer: Bob Baffert Pedigree: Good Magic-Hoppa, by Uncle Mo

Imagination

San Felipe (G2) victor was just outdueled in the Santa Anita Derby (G1). Owners: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables et al; Trainer: Bob Baffert Pedigree: Into Mischief-Magical Feeling, by Empire Maker

Tuscan Gold

Gulfstream Park maiden romper finished a solid third in the Louisiana Derby (G2). Owners: William H. Lawrence, Walmac Farm & Stonestreet Stables; Trainer: Chad Brown Pedigree: Medaglia d’Oro-Valadorna, by Curlin

Uncle Heavy

Withers (G3) upsetter came back to finish fifth in the Wood Memorial (G2). Owners: Michael Milam & LC Racing; Trainer: Butch Reid Pedigree: Social Inclusion-Expect Wonderful, by Tiz Wonderful

Just Steel

Arkansas Derby runner-up was burned up in the torrid Kentucky Derby pace, fading to 17th. Owners: BC Stables and Henry Schmueckle; Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas Pedigree: Justify-Irish Lights, by Fastnet Rock

Seize the Grey

Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) third and Blue Grass (G1) seventh appreciated the cutback in trip in the Pat Day Mile. Owner: MyRacehorse; Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas Pedigree: Arrogate-Smart Shopping, by Smart Strike

Informed Patriot

Derby trail veteran, who was fifth in the Arkansas Derby, didn’t need to improve to take Oaklawn Park’s Preakness qualifier, the Bath House Row S. Owners: J. Kirk & Judy Robison; Trainer: Steve Asmussen Pedigree: Hard Spun-Yawkey Way, by Grand Slam

Copper Tax