Hawthorne At a Glance May 20

|HAWTHORNE AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 4.36 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 50%, Favorite Itm%: 85%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Pick 3
|280.48
|Pick 4
|1,266.16
|Pick 5
|3,861.71
|Pick 6
|3,326.56
|Daily Double
|46.01
|Exacta
|50.13
|Place Pick 8
|504.89
|Superfecta
|1,573.89
|Super High Five
|2,771.65
|Trifecta
|249.58
|
|
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’23-‘
24
Win%
|Rivelli Larry
|7
|5
|0
|1
|1.47
|3
|30%
|Block Chris M.
|12
|4
|2
|0
|5.24
|3
|19%
|Rodriguez Hugo
|7
|3
|1
|0
|5.47
|3
|13%
|DiVito James P.
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2.70
|2
|16%
|Vanden Berg Brittany A.
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2.80
|1
|21%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’23-‘
24
Win%
|Centeno Alexis
|16
|4
|2
|3
|12.41
|2
|19%
|Hernandez Olaf
|9
|3
|2
|0
|16.52
|1
|16%
|Cohen David
|12
|3
|0
|4
|5.24
|0
|10%
