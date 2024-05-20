Hawthorne At a Glance May 20

TRACK BIAS MEET(03/23 – 05/19)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.5fDirt 29 31% E Rail 6.0fDirt 36 33% E Middle 1m 70yDirt 45 36% E Outside 1 1/16mDirt 4 25% P Rail Turf Sprint 3 0% E/P Rail/Ins Turf Routes 3 33% E Rail/Ins

TRACK BIAS WEEK(05/13 – 05/19)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.5fDirt 3 0% E/P Middle 6.0fDirt 3 0% E/P Middle 1m 70yDirt 6 0% E/P Outside 1 1/16mDirt 1 0% E/P Middle Turf Sprint 2 0% E/P Mid/Out Turf Routes 1 0% P Middle