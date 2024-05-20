May 20, 2024

Hawthorne At a Glance May 20

May 20, 2024 Brisnet Staff At a Glance, Data Reports 0

HAWTHORNE AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 4.36 – 1
Favorite Win%: 50%, Favorite Itm%: 85%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Pick 3280.48
Pick 41,266.16
Pick 53,861.71
Pick 63,326.56
Daily Double46.01
Exacta50.13
Place Pick 8504.89
Superfecta1,573.89
Super High Five2,771.65
Trifecta249.58
TRACK BIAS MEET(03/23 – 05/19)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 29 31% E Rail
6.0fDirt 36 33% E Middle
1m 70yDirt 45 36% E Outside
1 1/16mDirt 4 25% P Rail
Turf Sprint 3 0% E/P Rail/Ins
Turf Routes 3 33% E Rail/Ins
TRACK BIAS WEEK(05/13 – 05/19)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 3 0% E/P Middle
6.0fDirt 3 0% E/P Middle
1m 70yDirt 6 0% E/P Outside
1 1/16mDirt 1 0% E/P Middle
Turf Sprint 2 0% E/P Mid/Out
Turf Routes 1 0% P Middle
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’23-‘ 24
Win%
Rivelli Larry 7 5 0 1 1.47 3 30%
Block Chris M. 12 4 2 0 5.24 3 19%
Rodriguez Hugo 7 3 1 0 5.47 3 13%
DiVito James P. 4 2 1 0 2.70 2 16%
Vanden Berg Brittany A. 4 2 1 0 2.80 1 21%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’23-‘ 24
Win%
Centeno Alexis 16 4 2 3 12.41 2 19%
Hernandez Olaf 9 3 2 0 16.52 1 16%
Cohen David 12 3 0 4 5.24 0 10%

