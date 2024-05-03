Idiomatic extends win streak in La Troienne

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Reigning champion older dirt female Idiomatic rolled to her sixth consecutive victory in Friday’s $1 million La Troienne (G1), the first of seven stakes on the 150th Kentucky Oaks Day program at Churchill Downs.

The five-year-old Juddmonte homebred didn’t have a particularly easy trip, breaking a touch slow and then tracking inside of early pacesetter Dorth Vader until the far turn, when she seized the lead. Idiomatic then had to repel another challenge from the rail skimming Free Like a Girl in upper stretch, but eventually pulled away to a 3 3/4-length triumph under Florent Geroux.

“There were a couple fillies in there who weren’t settling well and I broke a little flat-footed,” Geroux said. “I tried to get her in a good spot and I was very content to sit off the flank of the leader on the backside. My filly once she started getting into her stride, you could tell she was getting into a nice rhythm and from there she just went on. You could tell she was looking around a little bit, she gets a little distracted sometimes but she looks like she’s back to her old self.”

Trained by Brad Cox, Idiomatic returned $3.66 after covering 1 1/16 miles over a sloppy track in 1:43.24.

Any thought that some of last season’s better three-year-old fillies might present a serious challenge to Idiomatic in the older division were dispelled in the run to the wire. Pretty Mischievous, last year’s sophomore champion making her first start since September, made a mild rally for third behind Free Like a Girl. Meanwhile, multiple graded winner and second choice Xigera was a spent force by the far turn and trailed home last, one spot behind Dorth Vader.

Idiomatic went 8-for-9 last season, winning her stakes debut in the Latonia S. at Turfway Park in March and then suffering her only loss on the year with a second in the Ruffian (G2). She concluded her 2023 campaign with victories in the Shawnee (G3), Delaware H. (G2), Personal Ensign (G1), Spinster (G1) and Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1). Idiomatic has now won 10 of 13 overall and more than $3 million.

The Kentucky-bred Idiomatic is by Curlin and out of the stakes-winning Lockdown, a First Defence full sister to 2014 champion older mare Close Hatches.