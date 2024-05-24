Legend of Time seeks rebound in Pennine Ridge

A winner of three straight in Dubai this winter, stakes winner Legend of Time has been installed as the 2-1 morning line favorite over six three-year-old rivals in Saturday’s $200,000 Pennine Ridge (G2). The Charlie Appleby-trained colt will look to make amends after finishing fifth as the favorite in his U.S. debut, the May 4 American Turf (G2) at Churchill Downs.

Joel Rosario will pick up the assignment aboard the son of Sea the Stars in the 1 1/8-mile turf affair at Aqueduct, and Legend of Time will square off against a pair of last-out maiden winners from the Chad Brown shedrow, Risk Tolerance and White Palomino.

Risk Tolerance is listed as the 3-1 second choice following a rallying score in his first outing at Aqueduct on April 21. Manny Franco will be back up on the Irish-bred son of Kingman.

White Palomino exits a sharp two-length score at Keeneland in his second start. By Kitten’s Joy, the dark bay colt will add the services of Flavien Prat and is pegged at 6-1.

Turf maiden winner Triple Espresso, a troubled fourth in the March 23 Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) on Turfway’s Tapeta track, rates as a contender for Todd Pletcher. And Royal Majesty, an English-bred son of Frankel, can’t be dismissed for Bill Mott following a sharp two-length allowance triumph at Keeneland in mid-April.

