Muth scratched from Preakness Stakes

Muth, the 8-5 favorite on the morning line for Saturday’s Preakness (G1), will be forced to miss the Pimlico classic.

The Arkansas Derby (G1) star, who shipped from his Santa Anita base Tuesday, developed a fever following his arrival in Baltimore.

“We are sick about this,” trainer Bob Baffert said. “The horse had been doing really well. But we have to do what’s right by the horse.”

Baffert still has another leading player in the Preakness, Imagination, who captured the San Felipe (G2) prior to a runner-up effort in the Santa Anita Derby (G1). Aside from trying to give Baffert a record-extending ninth Preakness victory, Imagination will also bid to hand legendary jockey Frankie Dettori a first American classic.

In the absence of Muth, Kentucky Derby (G1) winner Mystik Dan could gain additional support, along with Derby fourth-placer Catching Freedom.