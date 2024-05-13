May 14, 2024

Muth tabbed as 8-5 Preakness Stakes favorite

May 13, 2024 Brisnet Staff Preakness, Racing News 0

Muth wins the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn (Photo by Coady Photography)

As expected, Arkansas Derby (G1) romper Muth rates as the early favorite for Saturday’s Preakness (G1) at Pimlico. The Bob Baffert trainee, who landed in post 4 at Monday evening’s draw, has been pegged as the 8-5 choice.

The 5-2 Mystik Dan, the Kentucky Derby (G1) hero from the Kenny McPeek barn, will break just to his outside in post 5. The joint third choices at 6-1 are Brad Cox’s Derby fourth Catching Freedom and Baffert’s other contender, Imagination.

The field for the 149th Preakness:

PPHORSETRAINERJOCKEYML ODDS
1MugatuJeff EnglerJoe Bravo20-1
2Uncle HeavyRobert Reid, Jr.Irad Ortiz, Jr.20-1
3Catching FreedomBrad CoxFlavien Prat6-1
4MuthBob BaffertJuan Hernandez8-5
5Mystik DanKenny McPeekBrian Hernandez, Jr.5-2
6Seize the GreyD. Wayne LukasJaime Torres15-1
7Just SteelD. Wayne LukasJoel Rosario15-1
8Tuscan GoldChad BrownTyler Gaffalione8-1
9ImaginationBob BaffertFrankie Dettori6-1

