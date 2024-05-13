Muth tabbed as 8-5 Preakness Stakes favorite

As expected, Arkansas Derby (G1) romper Muth rates as the early favorite for Saturday’s Preakness (G1) at Pimlico. The Bob Baffert trainee, who landed in post 4 at Monday evening’s draw, has been pegged as the 8-5 choice.
The 5-2 Mystik Dan, the Kentucky Derby (G1) hero from the Kenny McPeek barn, will break just to his outside in post 5. The joint third choices at 6-1 are Brad Cox’s Derby fourth Catching Freedom and Baffert’s other contender, Imagination.
The field for the 149th Preakness:
|PP
|HORSE
|TRAINER
|JOCKEY
|ML ODDS
|1
|Mugatu
|Jeff Engler
|Joe Bravo
|20-1
|2
|Uncle Heavy
|Robert Reid, Jr.
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|20-1
|3
|Catching Freedom
|Brad Cox
|Flavien Prat
|6-1
|4
|Muth
|Bob Baffert
|Juan Hernandez
|8-5
|5
|Mystik Dan
|Kenny McPeek
|Brian Hernandez, Jr.
|5-2
|6
|Seize the Grey
|D. Wayne Lukas
|Jaime Torres
|15-1
|7
|Just Steel
|D. Wayne Lukas
|Joel Rosario
|15-1
|8
|Tuscan Gold
|Chad Brown
|Tyler Gaffalione
|8-1
|9
|Imagination
|Bob Baffert
|Frankie Dettori
|6-1
