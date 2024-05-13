Muth tabbed as 8-5 Preakness Stakes favorite

As expected, Arkansas Derby (G1) romper Muth rates as the early favorite for Saturday’s Preakness (G1) at Pimlico. The Bob Baffert trainee, who landed in post 4 at Monday evening’s draw, has been pegged as the 8-5 choice.

The 5-2 Mystik Dan, the Kentucky Derby (G1) hero from the Kenny McPeek barn, will break just to his outside in post 5. The joint third choices at 6-1 are Brad Cox’s Derby fourth Catching Freedom and Baffert’s other contender, Imagination.

The field for the 149th Preakness: