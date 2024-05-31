June 1, 2024

Spot Plays June 1

May 31, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 2

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury   (1st) Chasing Shadows, 3-1
    (4th) War Chest, 3-1
Charles Town   (2nd) In High Gear, 8-1
    (7th) Great Spirit, 3-1
Churchill Downs   (4th) Soundbite, 3-1
    (11th) Formidable Man, 5-1
Delaware Park   (5th) The King Cheek, 6-1
    (8th) City Humor, 8-1
Emerald Downs   (2nd) Mojave, 4-1
    (5th) Powerized, 3-1
Evangeline Downs   (6th) Brittany’s Dream, 6-1
    (9th) Highland Creek, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields   (3rd) Clever Clover, 6-1
    (7th) Il Bellator, 8-1
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Dundie, 6-1
    (9th) Infamous Nono, 3-1
Hawthorne   (3rd) Euclid Avenue, 5-1
    (5th) Beehive, 3-1
Laurel   (8th) Planet Clare, 3-1
    (9th) Jardani, 4-1
Monmouth Park   (5th) Go Irish, 9-2
    (9th) Title Shot, 6-1
Santa Anita   (1st) Goodfella, 4-1
    (5th) Bartholdy, 6-1
Woodbine   (1st) Hay Hay Paula, 4-1
    (5th) Step Forward, 6-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs