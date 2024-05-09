May 9, 2024

Spot Plays May 10

May 9, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Jolly Miss Jill, 7-2
(4th) Elysian Field, 7-2
Belterra (4th) Beach Front, 3-1
(5th) Next Flight, 7-2
Charles Town (3rd) Just Murphy, 3-1
(5th) Never Walk Alone, 7-2
Churchill Downs (1st) Thanks Frank, 9-2
(2nd) Aoraki, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Hollywood Rumor, 6-1
(5th) Sanger Style, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Tone Elise, 6-1
(6th) Adios Cole, 7-2
Penn National (1st) Gettin’downonit, 7-2
(5th) Sassy Lad, 4-1
Pimlico (3rd) Luigi’s Spirit, 6-1
(5th) Major Houlihan, 10-1
Santa Anita (1st) Bee Catcher, 3-1
(6th) Eltonsingsanother, 8-1
Woodbine (2nd) Firebolt, 9-2
(7th) Junior Hot Shot, 3-1

