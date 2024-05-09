Spot Plays May 10

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Jolly Miss Jill, 7-2
|(4th) Elysian Field, 7-2
|Belterra
|(4th) Beach Front, 3-1
|(5th) Next Flight, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Just Murphy, 3-1
|(5th) Never Walk Alone, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Thanks Frank, 9-2
|(2nd) Aoraki, 5-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Hollywood Rumor, 6-1
|(5th) Sanger Style, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Tone Elise, 6-1
|(6th) Adios Cole, 7-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Gettin’downonit, 7-2
|(5th) Sassy Lad, 4-1
|Pimlico
|(3rd) Luigi’s Spirit, 6-1
|(5th) Major Houlihan, 10-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Bee Catcher, 3-1
|(6th) Eltonsingsanother, 8-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Firebolt, 9-2
|(7th) Junior Hot Shot, 3-1
