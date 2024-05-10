Spot Plays May 11

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Iron Man Ira, 7-2
|(5th) Borletti, 7-2
|Belterra
|(1st) Kolten’s Pride, 3-1
|(6th) Inner Harbor, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Summer Velvet, 9-2
|(3rd) Arrowwood, 9-2
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Blue Guitar, 4-1
|(5th) Macaw, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Fast Chad, 10-1
|(9th) Turbo, 4-1
|Monmouth Park
|(4th) Lookin At Roses, 6-1
|(5th) Drama’s Prayer, 6-1
|Pimlico
|(2nd) Bucchera, 9-2
|(3rd) Uncle Irish, 8-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(1st) Westgate Road, 3-1
|(4th) One Time Gem, 4-1
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Invincible Molly, 5-1
|(4th) Petit Filet, 8-1
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Always a Way, 3-1
|(5th) Kantbackoff, 7-2
