May 10, 2024

Spot Plays May 11

May 10, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Iron Man Ira, 7-2
(5th) Borletti, 7-2
Belterra (1st) Kolten’s Pride, 3-1
(6th) Inner Harbor, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) Summer Velvet, 9-2
(3rd) Arrowwood, 9-2
Churchill Downs (2nd) Blue Guitar, 4-1
(5th) Macaw, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Fast Chad, 10-1
(9th) Turbo, 4-1
Monmouth Park (4th) Lookin At Roses, 6-1
(5th) Drama’s Prayer, 6-1
Pimlico (2nd) Bucchera, 9-2
(3rd) Uncle Irish, 8-1
Prairie Meadows (1st) Westgate Road, 3-1
(4th) One Time Gem, 4-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Invincible Molly, 5-1
(4th) Petit Filet, 8-1
Woodbine (3rd) Always a Way, 3-1
(5th) Kantbackoff, 7-2

