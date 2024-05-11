May 11, 2024

Spot Plays May 12

May 11, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Harvard, 7-2
(6th) Bolt d’Plata, 4-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Liam the Brave, 4-1
(5th) R Queen Candy, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Xy Face, 4-1
(4th) Bernardo’s Legacy, 7-2
Hawthorne (3rd) Strange Arrange, 9-2
(5th) Double Thunder, 4-1
Monmouth Park (2nd) Apollo Code, 3-1
(4th) Practical Coach, 6-1
Mountaineer (4th) Alicia’s Way, 4-1
(6th) Mary Margaret, 5-1
Pimlico (1st) Kick Startness, 7-2
(6th) Wonder Girl, 9-2
Santa Anita (3rd) Marks Hip, 6-1
(7th) Dolly May, 6-1
Woodbine (4th) Classic Dancer, 8-1
(6th) Steak and Cheese, 6-1

