Spot Plays May 12

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Harvard, 7-2
|(6th) Bolt d’Plata, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Liam the Brave, 4-1
|(5th) R Queen Candy, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Xy Face, 4-1
|(4th) Bernardo’s Legacy, 7-2
|Hawthorne
|(3rd) Strange Arrange, 9-2
|(5th) Double Thunder, 4-1
|Monmouth Park
|(2nd) Apollo Code, 3-1
|(4th) Practical Coach, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|(4th) Alicia’s Way, 4-1
|(6th) Mary Margaret, 5-1
|Pimlico
|(1st) Kick Startness, 7-2
|(6th) Wonder Girl, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Marks Hip, 6-1
|(7th) Dolly May, 6-1
|Woodbine
|(4th) Classic Dancer, 8-1
|(6th) Steak and Cheese, 6-1
