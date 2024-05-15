May 15, 2024

Spot Plays May 16

May 15, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Focus Pocus, 7-2
(6th) Treaty Obligation, 7-2
Belterra (3rd) Unwhirled, 3-1
(5th) Li’l Miss Camille, 7-2
Charles Town (2nd) Bubba Grump, 6-1
(3rd) Only Get’n Better, 7-2
Churchill Downs (5th) Rosia Bay, 6-1
(7th) Champlin, 5-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Harmonizing, 4-1
(7th) Easy Day, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Bryce Canyon, 3-1
(3rd) Power Humor, 6-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) My Grass Is Blue, 6-1
(3rd) Race Driver, 9-2
Penn National (2nd) Egot a Poker Face, 8-1
(4th) Smiley Jones, 6-1
Pimlico (2nd) Kadri, 7-2
(5th) Charging Aero, 4-1

