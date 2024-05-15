Spot Plays May 16

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Focus Pocus, 7-2
|(6th) Treaty Obligation, 7-2
|Belterra
|(3rd) Unwhirled, 3-1
|(5th) Li’l Miss Camille, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Bubba Grump, 6-1
|(3rd) Only Get’n Better, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(5th) Rosia Bay, 6-1
|(7th) Champlin, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Harmonizing, 4-1
|(7th) Easy Day, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Bryce Canyon, 3-1
|(3rd) Power Humor, 6-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(2nd) My Grass Is Blue, 6-1
|(3rd) Race Driver, 9-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Egot a Poker Face, 8-1
|(4th) Smiley Jones, 6-1
|Pimlico
|(2nd) Kadri, 7-2
|(5th) Charging Aero, 4-1
