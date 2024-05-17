Spot Plays May 18

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(5th) City Mischief, 3-1
|(7th) Six Percent, 7-2
|Canterbury
|(2nd) Bee a Bali, 8-1
|(6th) Sky Kid, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Sardis, 7-2
|(5th) Shuffle Dance, 8-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Capture the Time, 10-1
|(6th) Our Friend Sadie, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|(3rd) Dapper Dude, 9-2
|(6th) Code Name, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Gravity Hill, 7-2
|(5th) Emily Reward, 5-1
|Pimlico
|(1st) Takethefifth, 6-1
|(5th) Marian Cross, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(5th) Vorpal, 4-1
|(6th) Bolt d’Vine, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(4th) Tomcat Black, 3-1
|(7th) Dancing Duchess, 3-1
Leave a Reply