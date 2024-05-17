May 17, 2024

Spot Plays May 18

May 17, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) City Mischief, 3-1
(7th) Six Percent, 7-2
Canterbury (2nd) Bee a Bali, 8-1
(6th) Sky Kid, 4-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Sardis, 7-2
(5th) Shuffle Dance, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Capture the Time, 10-1
(6th) Our Friend Sadie, 3-1
Hawthorne (3rd) Dapper Dude, 9-2
(6th) Code Name, 3-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Gravity Hill, 7-2
(5th) Emily Reward, 5-1
Pimlico (1st) Takethefifth, 6-1
(5th) Marian Cross, 3-1
Santa Anita (5th) Vorpal, 4-1
(6th) Bolt d’Vine, 4-1
Woodbine (4th) Tomcat Black, 3-1
(7th) Dancing Duchess, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs