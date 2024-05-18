Spot Plays May 19

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Watch Hill, 3-1
|(6th) Kant Beat the Rock, 9-2
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Cost of War, 3-1
|(5th) E B Zoom Baby, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Queen of Honesty, 7-2
|(2nd) Sardis, 7-2
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Hoppin John, 7-2
|(4th) Cascade Cruiser, 4-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) De Boer, 4-1
|(4th) Legendary Thunder, 9-2
|Mountaineer
|(4th) I’m Great Two, 10-1
|(6th) Malibu Marlee, 4-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(2nd) Captive Audience, 7-2
|(5th) Bug a Boo, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Schwarzmeier, 3-1
|(8th) The Big Wam, 6-1
|Woodbine
|(5th) Repeat the Heat, 4-1
|(7th) La Belleza Negra, 6-1
