May 18, 2024

Spot Plays May 19

May 18, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Watch Hill, 3-1
(6th) Kant Beat the Rock, 9-2
Churchill Downs (2nd) Cost of War, 3-1
(5th) E B Zoom Baby, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Queen of Honesty, 7-2
(2nd) Sardis, 7-2
Hawthorne (2nd) Hoppin John, 7-2
(4th) Cascade Cruiser, 4-1
Monmouth Park (1st) De Boer, 4-1
(4th) Legendary Thunder, 9-2
Mountaineer (4th) I’m Great Two, 10-1
(6th) Malibu Marlee, 4-1
Prairie Meadows (2nd) Captive Audience, 7-2
(5th) Bug a Boo, 3-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Schwarzmeier, 3-1
(8th) The Big Wam, 6-1
Woodbine (5th) Repeat the Heat, 4-1
(7th) La Belleza Negra, 6-1

