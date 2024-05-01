May 1, 2024

Spot Plays May 2

May 1, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
For Thursday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (2nd) Try It Again, 7-2
    (4th) Bingood to Knowya, 3-1
Charles Town   (1st) Wysoquiet, 7-2
    (7th) Somebody Loves Me, 10-1
Churchill Downs   (8th) Dripping Gold, 4-1
    (12th) Power Alley, 4-1
Evangeline Downs   (4th) Bubba Can Dance, 5-1
    (7th) Sweet Sassicaia, 6-1
Gulfstream Park   (2nd) Daniel Sun, 4-1
    (5th) Chacharero, 10-1
Penn National   (1st) Bazinga D, 9-2
    (4th) Genghis, 9-2
Turf Paradise   (4th) Driskill, 3-1
    (7th) Arizona Reina, 4-1

