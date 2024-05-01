Spot Plays May 2

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Try It Again, 7-2
|(4th) Bingood to Knowya, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Wysoquiet, 7-2
|(7th) Somebody Loves Me, 10-1
|Churchill Downs
|(8th) Dripping Gold, 4-1
|(12th) Power Alley, 4-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(4th) Bubba Can Dance, 5-1
|(7th) Sweet Sassicaia, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Daniel Sun, 4-1
|(5th) Chacharero, 10-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Bazinga D, 9-2
|(4th) Genghis, 9-2
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Driskill, 3-1
|(7th) Arizona Reina, 4-1
