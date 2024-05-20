Spot Plays May 21

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Assiniboia Downs
|(4th) Lt. Norm, 3-1
|(6th) Zorina, 7-2
|Finger Lakes
|(1st) Kaufy Futures, 5-1
|(6th) World Cruise, 7-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(2nd) River Ant, 9-2
|(5th) Arrington, 8-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Cant Glide by Katz, 4-1
|(3rd) S S Cosmopolitan, 5-1
|Parx Racing
|(5th) Merrychill, 6-1
|(8th) Caughtandcollected, 7-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(4th) I’m Heading East, 3-1
|(6th) My Boy Tony, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Gracie Dance, 5-1
|(5th) Logico, 7-2
Leave a Reply