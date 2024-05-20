May 20, 2024

Spot Plays May 21

May 20, 2024

BRIS Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Assiniboia Downs   (4th) Lt. Norm, 3-1
    (6th) Zorina, 7-2
Finger Lakes   (1st) Kaufy Futures, 5-1
    (6th) World Cruise, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (2nd) River Ant, 9-2
    (5th) Arrington, 8-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Cant Glide by Katz, 4-1
    (3rd) S S Cosmopolitan, 5-1
Parx Racing   (5th) Merrychill, 6-1
    (8th) Caughtandcollected, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs   (4th) I’m Heading East, 3-1
    (6th) My Boy Tony, 3-1
Thistledown   (2nd) Gracie Dance, 5-1
    (5th) Logico, 7-2

