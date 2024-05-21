May 21, 2024

Spot Plays May 22

May 21, 2024

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delaware Park (2nd) Amirati, 5-1
(3rd) Two Dollar Eddie, 4-1
Finger Lakes (3rd) Chasin’ You, 5-1
(4th) Meraviglioso, 5-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) Heza Rig, 4-1
(3rd) Positively, 8-1
Parx (1st) Aunt Berra, 4-1
(5th) Eclair Blanc, 5-1
Penn National (3rd) Utility, 6-1
(5th) Our Ethan Charles, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) New Ways to Dream, 6-1
(6th) Whatchamacall, 8-1
Thistledown (4th) Rowdy Daisy, 6-1
(6th) Ekati’s Way, 3-1

