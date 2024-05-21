Spot Plays May 22

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Amirati, 5-1
|(3rd) Two Dollar Eddie, 4-1
|Finger Lakes
|(3rd) Chasin’ You, 5-1
|(4th) Meraviglioso, 5-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) Heza Rig, 4-1
|(3rd) Positively, 8-1
|Parx
|(1st) Aunt Berra, 4-1
|(5th) Eclair Blanc, 5-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Utility, 6-1
|(5th) Our Ethan Charles, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(2nd) New Ways to Dream, 6-1
|(6th) Whatchamacall, 8-1
|Thistledown
|(4th) Rowdy Daisy, 6-1
|(6th) Ekati’s Way, 3-1
