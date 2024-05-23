May 23, 2024

Spot Plays May 24

May 23, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Mister Monoclonal, 5-1
(6th) Dance On Air, 4-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Nacho Chrome, 7-2
(3rd) Run for the Hills, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Grand David, 9-2
(7th) Dontmesswithtess, 7-2
Penn National (2nd) Major Thomas, 4-1
(6th) Sassy Lad, 9-2
Pimlico (2nd) Corrected Pedigree, 8-1
(7th) Brilliant Chase, 5-1
Prairie Meadows (2nd) Dodgeball, 3-1
(3rd) Rebel Rising, 7-2
Santa Anita (2nd) Dramatizer, 4-1
(6th) Syntactic, 3-1
Woodbine (5th) Country Living, 4-1
(6th) Hallie’s Hero, 3-1

