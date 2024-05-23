Spot Plays May 24

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Mister Monoclonal, 5-1
|(6th) Dance On Air, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Nacho Chrome, 7-2
|(3rd) Run for the Hills, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Grand David, 9-2
|(7th) Dontmesswithtess, 7-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Major Thomas, 4-1
|(6th) Sassy Lad, 9-2
|Pimlico
|(2nd) Corrected Pedigree, 8-1
|(7th) Brilliant Chase, 5-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(2nd) Dodgeball, 3-1
|(3rd) Rebel Rising, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Dramatizer, 4-1
|(6th) Syntactic, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(5th) Country Living, 4-1
|(6th) Hallie’s Hero, 3-1
