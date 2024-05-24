Spot Plays May 25

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Irie Man, 9-2
|(6th) Venge, 4-1
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Lead Actor, 7-2
|(4th) White Sands, 3-1
|Canterbury Park
|(3rd) Super Wise, 4-1
|(5th) Hurricain Hunter, 6-1
|Churchill Downs
|(5th) Divine Armor, 9-2
|(6th) Prides Crossing, 9-2
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Arrogates Dream, 4-1
|(7th) My Sanctuary, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Magic Chrome, 4-1
|(5th) Rev Ree, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Golden Sombrero, 3-1
|(6th) Initforthelove, 7-2
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Breaking News, 7-2
|(4th) Top Look, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Rerally, 6-1
|(6th) Saint Marco, 6-1
|Pimlico
|(4th) Pudd’n N Pie, 8-1
|(5th) Peachessweetnotion, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Quick Kate, 4-1
|(5th) Willow Cave, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(4th) Hot Cargo, 7-2
|(6th) Gilt Edge, 3-1
