May 24, 2024

Spot Plays May 25

May 24, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Irie Man, 9-2
(6th) Venge, 4-1
Belterra Park (2nd) Lead Actor, 7-2
(4th) White Sands, 3-1
Canterbury Park (3rd) Super Wise, 4-1
(5th) Hurricain Hunter, 6-1
Churchill Downs (5th) Divine Armor, 9-2
(6th) Prides Crossing, 9-2
Delaware Park (3rd) Arrogates Dream, 4-1
(7th) My Sanctuary, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Magic Chrome, 4-1
(5th) Rev Ree, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Golden Sombrero, 3-1
(6th) Initforthelove, 7-2
Hawthorne (1st) Breaking News, 7-2
(4th) Top Look, 3-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Rerally, 6-1
(6th) Saint Marco, 6-1
Pimlico (4th) Pudd’n N Pie, 8-1
(5th) Peachessweetnotion, 7-2
Santa Anita (1st) Quick Kate, 4-1
(5th) Willow Cave, 4-1
Woodbine (4th) Hot Cargo, 7-2
(6th) Gilt Edge, 3-1

