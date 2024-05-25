May 26, 2024

Spot Plays May 26

May 25, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Lord Captain, 8-1
(6th) Remember the Name, 6-1
Canterbury Park (2nd) Professional Grade, 3-1
(5th) Found Jordan, 9-2
Churchill Downs (4th) Red Line Overdrive, 5-1
(7th) Flat On, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Starlit Sofi, 7-2
(2nd) Highland Peak, 5-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Izeondec, 3-1
(5th) Unified Weekend, 8-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Utopia Rose, 9-2
(5th) Symphonys Overture, 10-1
Pimlico (2nd) Brady Bear, 6-1
(3rd) Popover Gal, 7-2
Prairie Meadows (4th) Aunt Nadine, 9-2
(7th) Justastrollin, 8-1
Santa Anita (1st) Time to Party, 6-1
(5th) Pavel’s Etoile, 5-1
Woodbine (6th) Gold Magic, 3-1
(7th) Souper Watson, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs