Spot Plays May 26

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Lord Captain, 8-1
|(6th) Remember the Name, 6-1
|Canterbury Park
|(2nd) Professional Grade, 3-1
|(5th) Found Jordan, 9-2
|Churchill Downs
|(4th) Red Line Overdrive, 5-1
|(7th) Flat On, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Starlit Sofi, 7-2
|(2nd) Highland Peak, 5-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Izeondec, 3-1
|(5th) Unified Weekend, 8-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Utopia Rose, 9-2
|(5th) Symphonys Overture, 10-1
|Pimlico
|(2nd) Brady Bear, 6-1
|(3rd) Popover Gal, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(4th) Aunt Nadine, 9-2
|(7th) Justastrollin, 8-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Time to Party, 6-1
|(5th) Pavel’s Etoile, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(6th) Gold Magic, 3-1
|(7th) Souper Watson, 3-1
