May 26, 2024

Spot Plays May 27

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Memorial Day Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (3rd) Truly Quality, 5-1
    (6th) La Salvadorena, 9-2
Assiniboia Downs   (1st) Adjournment, 3-1
    (4th) Offley Special, 3-1
Churchill Downs   (3rd) Daisy Duke, 7-2
    (8th) Clearly Unhinged, 4-1
Finger Lakes   (5th) Mrs Bell, 5-1
    (8th) Bowing Snowman, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields   (1st) Lady Gregory, 3-1
    (4th) Supernal, 6-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (2nd) Just Ask Watts, 4-1
    (8th) Speak Up, 9-2
Monmouth Park   (5th) Confiscated, 4-1
    (7th) Tidal Forces, 3-1
Mountaineer   (2nd) Miss Betty, 5-1
    (4th) Algarca, 4-1
Parx Racing   (2nd) Culpa Blanco, 4-1
    (9th) Mischievous Jones, 4-1
Pimlico   (4th) Rapido Rosa, 3-1
    (9th) States United, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs   (5th) Hey Padre, 7-2
    (8th) Ophelias Dream, 4-1
Santa Anita   (1st) Dashingly, 4-1
    (7th) Pioneer Prince, 3-1
Thistledown   (2nd) Victoria Command, 6-1
    (4th) Special Beach, 9-2

