May 27, 2024

Spot Plays May 28

May 27, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Assiniboia Downs   (1st) Saber Queen, 6-1
    (2nd) Guaranteeddelivery, 10-1
Finger Lakes   (7th) Stewie, 4-1
    (8th) Let’s Maga, 5-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (1st) Ocho’s Secret, 9-2
    (5th) Every Loving Wish, 4-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Alicia’s Way, 6-1
    (4th) Gets On Base, 9-2
Parx Racing   (5th) Centurion, 10-1
    (7th) Assembly Point, 6-1
Presque Isle Downs   (2nd) El Solitario, 5-1
    (7th) E Minor, 8-1
Thistledown   (3rd) Spirit of Akron, 4-1
    (7th) Ima Mom, 7-2

