May 28, 2024

Spot Plays May 29

May 28, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (1st) Last Chance Dance, 9-2
(5th) Authoritarian, 5-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Win Dixie Ronnie, 6-1
(4th) Lead Off, 10-1
Finger Lakes (2nd) Thewipersonthebus, 702
(6th) Disco Princess, 8-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) Foreverly, 5-1
(3rd) Echo Dreamer, 7-2
Parx (2nd) Key Stat, 4-1
(4th) Eli Gray, 9-2
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Hazard Pay, 9-2
(4th) Abbey’s Snow White, 6-1
Thistledown (3rd) Maybetheone, 4-1
(5th) Auger, 8-1

