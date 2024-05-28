Spot Plays May 29

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Last Chance Dance, 9-2
|(5th) Authoritarian, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Win Dixie Ronnie, 6-1
|(4th) Lead Off, 10-1
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Thewipersonthebus, 702
|(6th) Disco Princess, 8-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) Foreverly, 5-1
|(3rd) Echo Dreamer, 7-2
|Parx
|(2nd) Key Stat, 4-1
|(4th) Eli Gray, 9-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Hazard Pay, 9-2
|(4th) Abbey’s Snow White, 6-1
|Thistledown
|(3rd) Maybetheone, 4-1
|(5th) Auger, 8-1
