Spot Plays May 3

May 2, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Friday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (1st) Keep It Sexy, 7-2
    (9th) Union Trail, 3-1
Charles Town   (6th) Missionary, 9-2
    (7th) Machen’s Ridge, 8-1
Churchill Downs   (1st) Bellofthebluegrass, 5-1
    (8th) Aspen Grove, 6-1
Evangeline Downs   (5th) F T W Slam, 3-1
    (6th) Guitar Solo, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (6th) Olga, 4-1
    (7th) Echo Lane, 8-1
Laurel   (1st) Bold Honor, 9-2
    (10th) Coronation Time, 5-1
Oaklawn Park   (4th) Unbridled Twister, 9-2
    (5th) Lost Love, 3-1
Penn National   (1st) Mat Matters, 8-1
    (7th) Cargo Ship, 4-1
Santa Anita   (4th) Don’t Swear Dave, 3-1
    (7th) Spiritual Advisor, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (1st) Testa Dura, 8-1
    (3rd) Heavens Express, 6-1

