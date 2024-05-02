Spot Plays May 3

|Aqueduct
|
|(1st) Keep It Sexy, 7-2
|
|
|(9th) Union Trail, 3-1
|Charles Town
|
|(6th) Missionary, 9-2
|
|
|(7th) Machen’s Ridge, 8-1
|
Churchill Downs
|
|(1st) Bellofthebluegrass,
5-1
|
|
|(8th) Aspen Grove, 6-1
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(5th) F T W Slam, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Guitar Solo, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(6th) Olga, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Echo Lane, 8-1
|Laurel
|
|(1st) Bold Honor, 9-2
|
|
|(10th) Coronation Time, 5-1
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(4th) Unbridled Twister,
9-2
|
|
|(5th) Lost
Love, 3-1
|Penn National
|
|(1st) Mat Matters, 8-1
|
|
|(7th) Cargo Ship, 4-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(4th) Don’t Swear Dave, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Spiritual Advisor,
5-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(1st) Testa Dura, 8-1
|
|
|(3rd) Heavens Express, 6-1
Leave a Reply