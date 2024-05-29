Spot Plays May 30

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) You Bin Unbridled, 4-1
|(5th) Boss E Boogs, 9-2
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) The Toner, 7-2
|(4th) Chulligan, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(4th) Whatta Notion, 8-1
|(6th) Osprey, 8-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) West Bank, 9-2
|(2nd) Gamblin George, 8-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) Crypto Crush, 6-1
|(3rd) Polyglot, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Fuego Caliente, 7-2
|(3rd) Kiss Me Quick, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Gran Adonis, 9-2
|(2nd) Lois Len, 10-1
