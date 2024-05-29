May 29, 2024

Spot Plays May 30

May 29, 2024

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) You Bin Unbridled, 4-1
(5th) Boss E Boogs, 9-2
Churchill Downs (1st) The Toner, 7-2
(4th) Chulligan, 7-2
Delaware Park (4th) Whatta Notion, 8-1
(6th) Osprey, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) West Bank, 9-2
(2nd) Gamblin George, 8-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) Crypto Crush, 6-1
(3rd) Polyglot, 7-2
Thistledown (2nd) Fuego Caliente, 7-2
(3rd) Kiss Me Quick, 4-1
Woodbine (1st) Gran Adonis, 9-2
(2nd) Lois Len, 10-1

