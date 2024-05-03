May 3, 2024

Spot Plays May 4

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (2nd) Patricia Ann, 7-2
    (5th) What a Blast, 10-1
Charles Town   (5th) Ozone, 6-1
    (7th) Moonlit Shadow, 4-1
Churchill Downs   (6th) Olivia Darling, 10-1
    (13th) Jefferson Street, 7-2
Emerald Downs   (1st) Cash’s Cat, 4-1
    (5th) Im Gunna, 10-1
Evangeline Downs   (8th) Wild Bert, 6-1
    (9th) Dark Skyer, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields   (3rd) The Fuss, 4-1
    (4th) Conejo Malo, 4-1
Gulfstream Park   (4th) Hey River, 3-1
    (11th) In a Jam, 7-2
Hawthorne   (7th) God Guns N Guts, 6-1
    (8th) Degree of Risk, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (2nd) When’s Forever, 4-1
    (8th) Zappinit, 6-1
Oaklawn Park   (7th) Shacks Way, 7-2
    (8th) Classify, 5-1
Parx Racing   (2nd) Everheart, 4-1
    (8th) Speightster Red, 4-1
Penn National   (3rd) Mineola Mike, 3-1
    (7th) Copperhead Creek, 3-1
Santa Anita   (1st) Sorrento Sky, 4-1
    (5th) Notime for Squalls, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (2nd) The Bearrish One, 9-2
    (10th) Megacity, 7-2
Thistledown   (4th) Exalted Joy, 4-1
    (9th) That’s the Way, 10-1
Turf Paradise   (5th) Admiralty Place, 5-1
    (9th) Castleknock, 3-1
Woodbine   (1st) Classy Image, 7-2
    (6th) Hot Cargo, 8-1

