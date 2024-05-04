May 4, 2024

Spot Plays May 5

May 4, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (2nd) Bernietakescharge, 8-1
    (5th) Little Linzee, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields   (1st) Tom’s Pic, 10-1
    (7th) Mr. T’s Thirsty, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (6th) Tinta Roja, 3-1
    (8th) Girvin Girl, 4-1
Hawthorne   (5th) Graceleadsushome, 4-1
    (7th) Not Very Gentle, 9-2
Laurel   (1st) Ace It, 4-1
    (2nd) Boss Man J J, 8-1
Mountaineer   (3rd) Reine Secret, 9-2
    (7th) Play Chicken, 8-1
Oaklawn Park   (7th) Henro, 3-1
    (10th) Law Professor, 3-1
Santa Anita   (7th) Alluring, 3-1
    (9th) Big Summer, 3-1
Woodbine   (4th) Jamiesta, 6-1
    (7th) Good Rapport, 3-1

