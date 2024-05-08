Spot Plays May 9

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Just Music, 6-1
|(5th) Elle Est Forte, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Classy Foe, 9-2
|(4th) Best Virginia, 10-1
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) Austin Cruise, 4-1
|(4th) Pin Up Betty, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Solomons Gold, 7-2
|(5th) Parakeet, 7-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(5th) Orbi One, 7-2
|(6th) Sea Rocket, 6-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Termsofengagement, 7-2
|(4th) Our Ethan Charles, 8-1
|Pimlico
|(2nd) Commanding General, 7-2
|(6th) Hateful, 8-1
