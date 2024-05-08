May 8, 2024

Spot Plays May 9

May 8, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Just Music, 6-1
(5th) Elle Est Forte, 3-1
Charles Town (3rd) Classy Foe, 9-2
(4th) Best Virginia, 10-1
Churchill Downs (3rd) Austin Cruise, 4-1
(4th) Pin Up Betty, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Solomons Gold, 7-2
(5th) Parakeet, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis (5th) Orbi One, 7-2
(6th) Sea Rocket, 6-1
Penn National (1st) Termsofengagement, 7-2
(4th) Our Ethan Charles, 8-1
Pimlico (2nd) Commanding General, 7-2
(6th) Hateful, 8-1

