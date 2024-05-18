Super Chow earns third graded win of the year in Maryland Sprint

He might not be the best sprinter in the country, but Super Chow is surely one of the more accomplished through the first four and half months of 2024. On Saturday, the four-year-old son of Lord Nelson led gate to wire in the $100,000 Maryland Sprint (G3) at Pimlico for his third graded win on the season.

Ridden for the for the first time by Javier Castellano, Super Chow quickly established a two-length lead down the backside and on average maintained that margin throughout the entire six-furlong journey. He crossed the wire 1 3/4 lengths clear of 2.80-1 favorite Prevalence, with Prince of Jericho 1 1/2 lengths behind in third in the field of six older horses.

Owned by Lea Farms and trained by Jorge Delgado, Super Chow covered finished up in 1:11.19 over the muddy going and paid $10.40.

Victory in the Maryland Sprint followed earlier wins this season in the Toboggan (G3) and Tom Fool (G3), both at Aqueduct and also over wet tracks. Super Chow now has seven career stakes wins and has placed in eight others. He moves on with a 9-for-19 record.

Bred in Kentucky by Spendthrift Farm, Super Chow last sold for $75,000 as an OBS April juvenile. His dam, Bonita Mia, is a Warrior’s Reward half-sister to Grade 1 winners Carina Mia and Miss Match.

Another front-running victory was achieved at Pimlico Saturday by Frost Free, in the $200,000 Chick Lang (G3) for three-year-olds. Relishing the wet conditions, the son of Frosted was never seriously threatened when finishing 1 1/2 lengths to the good of Cats by Five, who had the same margin on the slow-breaking Mr Skylight.

The 9-5 favorite in a field of eight, Frost Free returned $5.60 after completing six furlongs in 1:11.39. He is owned by Keene Thoroughbreds, is trained by Brett Creighton, and was ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr.

Unplaced in his first two stakes outings in December, Frost Free entered the Chick Lang in better stakes form, having finished third in the Hot Springs S. and second in the Bachelor S., both at Oaklawn Park.

“He’s matured and grown up. He’s improving with every race,” said Creighton, who was winning his first graded stakes in a career that began in 1989.

Bred in Kentucky by Jackpot Farm and a $100,000 juvenile auction purchase in Texas, the gray has now won three of seven starts.

Over a soft and tiring grass course, Grooms All Bizness made a swooping, wide rally to capture the $100,000 Jim McKay Turf Sprint by 1 1/2 lengths over Witty, with Smooth B a length behind in third. Defending titlist Beer Can Man, the 2.60-1 favorite, weakened to fifth.

Making his first start since August, Grooms All Bizness paid $13.60 after covering five furlongs in 1:01.08. A five-year-old homebred campaigned by Colts Neck Stables, Grooms All Bizness is trained by Jorge Duarte Jr. and was ridden by Jorge Ruiz.

Gelding since his last appearances on the racetrack, Grooms All Bizness haws now won five of 13 starts. The Jim McKay was his second stakes win following a score last June in the Get Serious S. at Monmouth Park.

By Fed Biz, the Kentucky-bred is out of Bride to Be, a Candy Ride half-sister to Grade 1 winner In Lingerie, who also captured the Black-Eyed Susan (G2) at Pimlico.

The first stakes on Preakness Day, the $100,000 Skipat S. for filly and mare sprinters, was won from off the pace by Apple Picker by 1 3/4 lengths under Sheldon Russell. Runner-up Swall had the same margin on Late Frost, while 13-10 favorite Disco Ebo finished fifth in the field of seven.

A homebred racing for Michael Dubb and trained by Brittany Russell, Apple Picker returned $8.40 after covering six furlongs over the muddy main track in 1:12.34.

Apple Picker and @SheldonRussell1 storm home to win the $100,000 Skipat Stakes going away for owner Michael Dubb! pic.twitter.com/ueAuhw7GtZ — Brittany Russell Racing Stable (@BTRracingstable) May 18, 2024

A four-year-old by Connect, Apple Picker earned her signature win on Feb. 17, taking the Barbara Fritchie (G3) at Laurel by one length. Her first stakes win occurred last September at Pimlico when she landed the Weather Vane S. by more than four lengths.

A Kentucky-bred Apple Picker has now won five of 14 starts. She was produced by Silent Fright, a Yes It’s True half-sister to Canadian turf champion Grand Adventure. This family has also yielded multiple Grade 1 winner Lakeway.